These No. 1 bestselling blackout curtains are just $13 at Amazon — over 50% off

These wildly popular drapes — as in, 92,000+ perfect ratings — can also help block noise and insulate your room.

Nothing makes a difference in a living space like new window treatments. Often they brighten up a room, but sometimes, especially in bedrooms, it's better to go darker — not just filter light, but block it. These No. 1 bestselling Nicetown Blackout Curtains have over 92,000 five-star ratings, and with the days about to shorten, you'll thank us when the sun doesn't come streaming through your windows before your morning alarm goes off. Plus, they're marked down to as low as $13 for the black (over 50% off!), and just $27 for this fall-ready neutral hue.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The black best sellers haven't been this low since May 2024, so now is the best time to snag them. As for the beige ones, this isn't the most affordable they've been all year, but even at their current sale price, they're quite reasonable and if they're the ticket to better sleep, well, they're an investment that'll pay off in dollars and zzzzz's! (Prices vary depending on color and size.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

When the folks at Nicetown call these blackout curtains, they're not kidding. That's because they feature a solid black liner to make sure your room stays nice and dark, and your sleep peaceful. Maybe more importantly: They're also thermally insulating, so you'll be glad you grabbed these when that chill really starts to settle in this fall.

When fall and winter roll around, they can keep the winter chill out of your toasty-warm room. And they also serve double duty, so, next summer, they'll keep things cooler during the most sun-beaten afternoons. Translation: Big savings on your heating and air-conditioning bills. And they're available in over 40 colors!

We love these room-darkening curtains from Nicetown! Sooo much better than the ones we got at Crapburg. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 92,000 Amazon customers are so impressed by these curtains, they've given them a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I work [the] overnight shift and it is hard to sleep during the day," shared a happy shopper. "These help considerably and make my room look like it’s midnight. Highly recommend."

"I live in Texas, and it has been a HOT summer, so I really wanted to get some curtains," explained another fan. "They work well for both, and even when the light is coming full force at the window, it's nice, dark and cool in the rooms. The material feels nice and sturdy."

"Game-changer!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I live in an apartment complex and face the parking lot. I have VERY inconsiderate neighbors [who] feel the need to sit outside in their vehicles for long periods of time and not shut off their lights. These curtains have provided the protection I need and also help prevent drafts."

Cons 👎

"My only complaint is they are not wrinkle-free," shared an otherwise content reviewer. "I even ironed those bad boys, and [they] still won’t come out. ... I do admit — they have been up one day, so I am hoping gravity will take its course and work the wrinkles out. Otherwise, I am going to have to steam them out." (Psst: Several reviewers mentioned that steaming did the trick!)

"I only wish it came with a curtain tie," wrote a final buyer, though they also referred to the curtains as "literally the best."

Oh, and for those pesky lights on your appliances, these are a quick fix.

Amazon LightDims LED Covers $4 Each pack includes over 100 stickers in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit over different lights, whether you want to reduce the glare from your alarm clock, microwave, power strips or tech gadgets. Some people even use them to cover the cameras on their laptops as a safety precaution. "They work!" summed up a relieved reviewer. "I have several devices in my home that have eye-piercing operating lights on them, including some in my bedroom. If I get up at night, they wake up my brain too much, but I did not want to cover them with something opaque, as the lights are the only way to know if something is on or not ... love this easy and inexpensive solution to an annoying problem." $4 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

