These podiatrist-approved sneakers will put a spring in your step for just $26

Attention, shoppers: Amazon has slashed the price on a pair of comfy sneakers that'll get you moving even as the temperatures start dropping. The kicks in question are Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which start at just $26, down from $60 — a discount of nearly 60%. And they have 24,000+ five-star fans who agree these will make your feet very happy. "Best shoe ever," exclaimed one. "It’s like walking on pillows. I will be ordering all the colors."

Amazon Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $26 $60 Save $34 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. $26 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you've been shopping around for good walking shoes, we don't have to tell you that the prices can be shockingly high — as much as $150 to $200. Even at their regular price, these slip-on walking shoes are affordable. But give them a discount of almost 60% — bringing these close to the lowest price they've ever been — and you've got a true bargain. (Note that prices vary by color and size.)

Why do I need these? 🤔

Bona fide foot doctors give the sneakers the thumbs-up. "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California. And these sneakers have support in spades.

With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. To keep the bottoms of your feet comfortable, they have wide toe boxes, solid rubber soles and air cushions.

Why stay indoors when you can tackle any terrain with these sneaks? (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 24,000 fans rave about these kicks' comfort and stability. One impressed shopper said that after they slipped the sneakers on, they felt like they were "walking on air."

Pros 👍

Another happy customer wrote: "Wow, wow, wow, these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

"Happy feet!" one shopper exclaimed. "Love, love, love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement 8 hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height. ... No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit. Order these; you will not be disappointed!"

"I saw these on a waitstaff person when eating out," shared a rave reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. The size is a normal fit for me so I'm not sure about other reviews that said they run small. I will not be working out in them since they are not snug enough to be on a treadmill or to run in, but I could walk in these all day!"

Cons 👎

One wearer noted: "The only downside is that since they're quite like socks if you were thrown off your balance (like walking with my large rescue dog who makes sudden movements), you kind of lose your footing. Not in a trip or slip kind of way, but I mean your foot bends because it technically is not supported by any thick material around the ankle."

"These are easy slip-on shoes that work for short jaunts around town," said another. "They are comfortable, but they are not real walking shoes. They do not provide the needed stability for long walks."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo $35 $44 Save $9 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $20 $48 Save $28 See at Amazon

Joomra Slides $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover $29 $53 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $43 $150 Save $107 See at Amazon