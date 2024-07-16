These podiatrist-approved sneakers will put a spring in your step for just $29 for Prime Day

Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability.

Attention, shoppers: Amazon has slashed the price on a pair of comfy sneakers that'll get you moving this summer. The kicks in question are Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which start at just $29 for Prime Day. And they have 24,000+ five-star fans who agree these will make your feet very happy.

Amazon Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $29 $60 Save $31 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. $29 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

If you've been shopping around for good walking shoes, we don't have to tell you that the prices can be shockingly high — as much as $150 to $200. Even at their regular price, these slip-on walking shoes are affordable. Just note that prices vary by color and size, and some sale prices may be reserved for Prime members.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Bona fide foot doctors give the sneakers the thumbs-up. "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California. And these sneakers have support in spades.

With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. To keep the bottoms of your feet comfortable, they have wide toe boxes, solid rubber soles and air cushions.

These popular slip-on sneakers are over 50% off. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Fans rave about these kicks' comfort and stability. One impressed shopper said that after they slipped the sneakers on, they felt like they were "walking on air."

Pros 👍

Another happy customer wrote: "Wow, wow, wow, these shoes are amazing. They are slip-resistant. I tried to get them to slide on the floor at work and they would not budge. My feet were so happy today."

"Happy feet!" one shopper exclaimed. "Love, love, love these shoes. I purchased these shoes for work. I walk on cement 8 hours a day. These shoes are comfy and supportive. They give me a little height. ... No rubbing, no blisters, no laces, just a perfect fit. Order these; you will not be disappointed!"

"I saw these on a waitstaff person when eating out," shared a rave reviewer. "I asked her about them and she said how much she loved them and wrote down the information to order on Amazon. I was excited when my order arrived. Sure enough, these are like putting on slippers. The size is a normal fit for me so I'm not sure about other reviews that said they run small. I will not be working out in them since they are not snug enough to be on a treadmill or to run in, but I could walk in these all day!"

Cons 👎

One wearer noted that "The only downside is that since they're quite like socks, if you were thrown off your balance (like walking with my large rescue dog who makes sudden movements), you kind of lose your footing. Not in a trip or slip kind of way, but I mean your foot bends because it technically is not supported by any thick material around the ankle."

"These are easy slip-on shoes that work for short jaunts around town," said another. "They are comfortable, but they are not real walking shoes. They do not provide the needed stability for long walks."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.