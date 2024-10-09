These Prime Day iRobot deals include a 2-in-1 Roomba for over 40% off

Set your cleaning on autopilot with hundreds off innovative, automated vacuums and mops that take care of the dirty work.

Help is on the way! Grab these steep savings on iRobot Roombas and take back your days. (Amazon)

Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing, with Day 2 of deep, rare discounts on elevated essentials to help you upgrade your everyday. And while my fellow Yahoo editors are focusing on beauty , fashion, travel and tech ( see Prime Day deals across categories ), I, as a home editor, have been on a serious cleaning kick.

My current fixation? The iRobot Roomba, which has become one of the most coveted home appliances for enabling users to vacuum and even mop floors without having to get out of bed … and just so happens to be available in several top-rated models at record-low prices as part of Amazon's big Prime Day event.

From sleek robot vac staples to self-emptying wonders — up to 40% off, including record lows — there's no time to upgrade or make the switch to automated like (by end of sale) today. Read on for the best iRobot Roomba Prime Day deals on the internet, and discover more Prime Day vacuum and spot cleaner deals for getting your space into shape.

Best Prime Day iRobot Roomba deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum $190 $250 Save $60 This streamlined model is beloved for its ability to get the job done quickly, quietly and effectively. It's compact (only 3.1 inches high) for shimmying under shallow areas, offers three levels of suction and maps out carpet and hardwood floors in neat rows to ensure it doesn't miss a beat. Control it using Alexa voice commands or the iRobot app and let it do its thing. After 120 minutes worth of cleaning, it will return to its dock for charging. "I'm a professional cleaner, so I have high expectations and so far this has met my needs," said one fan. "It has some 'sweeper legs' that get in corners or edges like under counters and sometimes it does miss stuff, but I know it's working as I have to empty the dirt bin frequently ... I set mine to go off at 12 p.m. every day and like clockwork, Dusty comes out and goes to work!" $190 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $190 at Wayfair$250 at Lowe's

Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum with Mop $299 $530 Save $231 For a deeper clean, consider this multitasker, which offers the same hands-free commands, smart navigation, run time and auto-charging feature as the Q0120, plus mopping capabilities. According to the brand, the washable microfiber mop pad is good for up to 30 sessions — that's a lot less grunt work and mop wringing for you. The clincher: Right now, you can save $230 (that's 43%). "Could not be more pleased. I still run the regular vacuum periodically, but Rosie (named after the Jetsons' robotic housekeeper) does an amazing job," said a buyer. "She gets under the beds where I cannot reach, which is important because I have an indoor cat. I do have to remember to pick up the food and water bowls, as well as any cords lying on the floor, but then I watch her work. Unlike what some other reviews have said, I don't think she makes that much noise. I can watch TV with her running." $299 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $300 at Wayfair$599 at HSN

Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $250 $420 Save $170 The i3+ Evo employs the Roombas' signature technology, but brings even more attention to detail: It's designed with dirt-detection software that zeros in on grittier areas that may not be visible to the naked eye, giving them two passes to ensure nothing remains behind. It has a battery life of 75 minutes, plus smart sensors keep it from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs. And — here's where it gets really neat — it empties its own bin for up to 60 days. "A master class in refinement," said one well-spoken devotee. "Not only does the i3+ Evo smartly navigate the home, but it's much more gentle on your furniture. It deftly figured out how to navigate the maze of table legs underneath my kitchen table ... The dirt bin has been redesigned to be rinsed so that it can be more easily cleaned. The i3 has higher suction while actually producing less noise. The rollers are also easier to clean of pet hair." At only $250, down from $441, it's edging the lowest price we've seen on record (off by $1). $250 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $330 $465 Save $135 Last, but certainly not least, the i3+ Vacuum and Mop offers the best of both — make that all — worlds with convenient app and voice control, orderly navigation, spot cleaning, powerful suction and edge-sweeping, self-charging and self-emptying capabilities. But wait, it gets better: You can also upgrade from an all-surface vacuum to a vacuum/mop duo with the switch of a bin: It's like a one-stop shop for all of your floor-cleaning needs! And during Amazon's October Prime Day deal event, you can rake in more than $130 in savings. "Anyone who has very long and thick hair or who lives with us knows that long strands of hair end up absolutely everywhere," said a shopper. "Everything comes apart in such a sensible way, including inside the rotator tubes where hair sometimes spirals; all of these pieces very easily come apart then come back together so you can regularly clear out that long hair with zero issue, maybe one scissor snip, not a dusty mess, it's so easy. ... I was pleasantly surprised how perfectly it knows how to handle it, and our guy is going strong after a year." $330 at Amazon

