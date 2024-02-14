These 'unbeatable' wireless earbuds are currently 60% off on Amazon Canada

These earbuds are 60% off on Amazon Canada right now. (Photo via Amazon)

One thing you can expect from Amazon Canada is a ton of tech deals, and earbuds are no exception. You can find affordable, good-quality 'buds that won't cost you an arm and a leg. If you don't care about having the latest AirPods, there are other great alternatives available — like the Monster Wireless Earbuds. You can snag these noise-cancelling wonders for 60 per cent off at just $40 right now (but only for a limited time)! Keep scrolling to find out more details and why shoppers have been loving them.

Why you need it

These wireless earbuds use the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, promising stable connections and crisp sound quality without lagging.

The bass is deep, thanks to the 10 mm drivers that'll make every beat travel through your body. And the smart-touch controls will help you easily manage your music and calls through taps and swipes.

Whether you're working up a sweat in the gym or caught in the rain, the IPX6 water-resistant rating will ensure you can still jam out without any glitches.

Plus, with the impressive 32-hour playtime and speedy charging abilities, these 'buds make the perfect road trip companion.

With crystal-clear calls, immersive sound and waterproof design, these will quickly become your go-to set.

What others are saying

Amazon shoppers gave these earbuds a 4.5-star rating and said they're "great earbuds" and offer a "pleasant listening experience."

One reviewer said, "They pair easily, last long and sound great," adding that "the touch and noise cancelling features are handy and effective."

Another customer said the "packaging is premium, and the earbuds feel and sound high quality."

One person said they have "crystal clear sound" with "no distortion." They also said they're "very quick and easy to connect."

Another important mention for exercising purposes: "They are really snug into your ear and won't fall off."

There are tons of positive reviews, but one common complaint I spotted was that they "do not hold a charge," which is something to consider when deciding what you're looking for.

The final verdict

If you're on the hunt for some budget-friendly earbuds that actually deliver good-quality sound, these Monster 'buds are a solid choice. And for just $40, they're quite the steal.

However, be prepared for frequent power-ups since reviewers have pointed out short battery life. If you're okay with that, these are a superb pick. If not, consider looking elsewhere, especially if the battery situation is make or break.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

