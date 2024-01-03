Think again about this Sigmund Freud revival

Photograph: Bettmann Archive

Hannah Zeavin quotes Harold Bloom in praise of Sigmund Freud’s metaphors (‘Psychoanalysis has returned’: why 2023 brought a new Freud revival, 29 December). Bloom also said: “I do not know of anyone who has ever benefited from Freudian or any other mode of analysis, except for being, to use the popular trope, so badly shrunk, that they became quite dried out” (Paris Review, 1991).

Robert Kramer

Budapest, Hungary

• I was interested to read the story about Killing Kittens (‘It gives us control’: rise in women exploring sexual fantasy in midlife, 1 January). In the description of the birthday ball, among the attractions listed were “world‑renowned floggers”. I’ve obviously led a sheltered life. Can one find them on LinkedIn?

Mike Vaughan

Cardiff

• I was surprised Chris Tryhorn did not mention the Bafta-winning series Murder in Successville (Croydon facelift: 20 years after Peep Show, London’s biggest borough lands in the Oscars spotlight, 28 December). It was one of the most original comedies of the last 10 years, and was filmed in a college and multistorey car park in Croydon.

John Davis

Lower Kingswood, Surrey

• James Cleverly has been informed that the government has failed to stop the boats. His response was along the lines of “Oh yes we have” (Report, 2 January). Is it still pantomime season?

Derek McMillan

Durrington, West Sussex

• Dramas set at Christmas always show trees in full leaf. Why pick on Vera (Letters, 28 December)?

Jenny Haynes

Horkstow, Lincolnshire

