We think Harper Beckham’s most iconic outfit just totally inspired Holly Ramsay

We've always said that Harper Beckham sitting on the front row at any fashion show is the most iconic thing you'll ever see, and we still love seeing pictures of the now 13-year-old as a little girl, looking just as stylish as any adult in the FROW.

One of David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter's most iconic moments has to be back in 2019. The then seven-year-old watched on proudly from the front row at London Fashion Week as her mother Victoria showcased her then second ever show in the capital.

Harper Beckham rocking a black pleated skirt in 2019 (Getty)

Harper actually twinned with American Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, rocking a sleek and shiny French bob that was identical to Anna's trademark mane. The pair even sat together as they watched the runway. Just iconic.

Although a lot of the focus was on the pair's hair-off, Harper's outfit was actually extremely fashion-forward at the time; she looked chic dressed in a black polo neck jumper and pleated skirt. Too cute.

Holly looked effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit to cheer on Adam Peaty at the Paris Olympics (Instagram)

Well, pleated skirts are back in fashion again (think tenniscore) and guess who wore the style at the Olympics on Sunday?

None other than Holly Ramsay, daughter of famous chef Gordon and his wife Tana, who are very good family friends of the Beckhams.

Harper has always been chic - here she is last week rocking mother Victoria's 90s sunglasses (Instagram/DavidBeckham)

Perhaps Holly was taking inspiration from her friend Harper? After all, she also teamed her black pleated skirt with a black top, and kept the rest of her outfit pretty simple, adding a black tote bag into the mix. Uncanny!

The Beckhams and the Ramsays

The Beckham and Ramsay family have been friends for a whopping 25 years. It all started when chef Gordon catered the Beckhams' pre-World Cup party in 2006 and the clan haven't looked back since, holidays and enjoying nights out together.

The Beckhams and the Ramsays have been friends for years (Instagram)

We wish we were in that gang!