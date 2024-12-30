Think about travel differently: Here are our best reads of 2024

It’s been a year of unforgettable stories for the USA TODAY Travel team. From national parks to the disappearing beaches of Hawaii, our team has traveled far and wide to bring you the stories that matter most to travelers. We’ve crunched numbers, asked tough questions, and even chased eclipses at sea — all to give you the inside scoop on what’s shaping the way we explore the world.

Curious if a high-end cruise like Silversea’s Silver Nova is worth the splurge? We did the math (and the sailing) to find out. Wondering how drag performers are navigating their art in a world that’s growing increasingly hostile to it? We sat down with top talent to hear their stories. And for all the cruise fanatics out there, we explored the future of mega-ships and why a cruise might just be the best place to catch a solar eclipse.

From uncovering climate challenges in Hawaii to understanding how airlines are making travel more inclusive for those on the autism spectrum, this year’s stories had one thing in common: they brought different perspectives to the travel experience.

Here are our 10 favorite stories of 2024:

▶ Are luxury cruise ships worth the money? We did the math for Silversea's Silver Nova.

From Josh Rivera, Travel Editor: After sailing with luxury cruise line Silversea and seeing all the amenities the line includes (which in other lines would be considered add-ons), we decided to do the math on whether it was worth the price tag.

▶ One-of-a-kind resort gives critically ill kids the world

From Eve Chen, Parks Reporter: There's a magical place near Orlando where kids who've spent way too much time in doctors' offices and hospitals not only get to be kids again, but have the time of their lives, worry free. It's amazing to see how Give Kids The World Village makes wishes come true for them and their families.

Elliot Kostelak high fives Rugby, one of Give Kids the World Village's original characters.

▶ Boeing wants you to feel safe on its planes. It's working to fix safety in its factories.

From Zach Wichter, Air Travel Reporter: I joined a tightly choreographed media open house of Boeing’s Renton, Washington, manufacturing facility. The planemaker told reporters on the tour that it’s facing its safety challenges head-on. As a reporter who has covered Boeing for years, I still feel safe flying their planes.

▶ Do you want an early hotel check-in? Here's what is happening behind the scenes.

From Kathleen Wong, Travel Reporter: I shadowed two housekeepers at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina to see just how backbreaking and unappreciated their work is and what a major operation they run for the hotel.

▶ The future of cruises: Are mega-ships here to stay?

From Nathan Diller, Cruises Reporter: Cruise lines have rolled out massive, record-breaking vessels lately, but that doesn’t mean mega-ships are the new normal. We looked into what passengers can expect from cruise lines in the years to come.

▶ From Acadia to Zion: What travelers should know about each of America's national parks

From Eve Chen, Parks Reporter: Over the course of more than a year, we spotlighted all 63 of America's national parks. One thing I learned is they're all spectacular and worth visiting. Here's what to know when you go.

▶ How flights to nowhere can help 'lessen the anxiety' for travelers with autism

From Zach Wichter, Air Travel Reporter: Traveling is stressful for almost everyone, but for people, or parents of kids, on the spectrum, it can be even more daunting. Breeze Airways invited me to a mock flight exercise meant to help get those travelers more familiar with what to expect. Here’s what I saw.

▶ Hawaii's beaches are disappearing: The uncertain future of Oahu's iconic Waikiki

From Kathleen Wong, Travel Reporter: In the face of climate change, Hawaii’s beaches, including the iconic Waikiki, are disappearing at rapid rates. I delve into the huge impact such a loss would cause and what climate resilience could look like.

The beach in front of the OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort was a small pocket of sand but is virtually gone.

▶ ‘The ship can move’: Why you should watch next solar eclipses from a cruise ship

From Nathan Diller, Cruises Reporter: We were among the guests on a Holland America Line cruise ship during the solar eclipse earlier this year. On board, guests learned firsthand why the ocean may provide eclipse chasers with their best shot at a clear view.

▶ ‘We’re here to stay’: Why drag is critical in the US and sometimes safer abroad

From Josh Rivera, Travel Editor: Increased attention to the art of drag with shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been met with hate. Drag is under attack in the U.S. with numerous state bills looking to ban the art form, so we asked top-paid performers whether they feel safer in their own country or abroad.

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 at The Little Gay Pub in Washington D.C. on May 6, 2024. From left, Shannel, Gottmik, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Nina West, Jorgeous, Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie and Plastique Tiara.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY Travel's 10 Best Reads of 2024