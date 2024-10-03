This Is Exactly How To Style Your Bob, According To A Leading Hairstylist

At the time of writing, I'm considering getting a bob. Because, as the cut of the season continues to take over our algorithms, with before-and-after influencer reveals, endless new trends and every celebrity, from Kaia Gerber to Hailey Bieber, jumping on the bob bandwagon, at this point... who isn't?

A few years ago, the once-feared hairstyle veered more into the realms of runway trend rather than an everyday 'do, before creeping back onto our feeds thanks to a cohort of celebrities and stylists adding fresh appeal to the old-school trim. Now, French Girl bobs, textured lobs, and flicked-out styles have become hairstyle catnip and salons are reporting the bob in all its many guises to be the most requested trend, superseding every other chop right now.

Of course, snipping off your precious lengths isn't always such a straightforward affair. It can take months to follow through, some lengthy research to work out the best style for you and hours of mindless scrolling to uncover just what kind of maintenance you'll be looking at. And then there's how to style a bob afterwards – because, surely it can't be as easy as the perfectly tousled, side-parted style you spotted earlier on Instagram?



How to style a bob

How to style your bob haircut will depend on your desired aesthetic and hair type. For those wanting to wear a straight or blunt bob, 'try blow drying your curly or wavy hair straight, then you'll need a round brush or straighteners,' says Ladbrook. 'For naturally straight hair wanting to achieve a curly bob, use curling irons or a Dyson Air Wrap to add soft curls and volume.'

As for a textured bob? He suggests having a sea salt spray handy. 'I would use Sam McKnight's Sundaze Sea Salt Spray for a natural beachy style texture,' he adds. 'For bobs with bangs, the Virtue-6 in-1 Styler is great as it's not oily or greasy and helps control frizziness.' For curly or coily hair, you could use the Color Wow Dream Coat to help blow dry your hair with ease and apply a smoothing hair serum to finish, he says.

For more ideas and inspiration on how to style your bob, see below:



Blunt, poker-straight ends

'Blunt, one-length bobs are very popular this season and are being requested more frequently in the salon,' shares Ladbrook. Early adopters of the trend include the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Florence Pugh and Cate Blanchett.

As for styling advice, Ben Straughan, Gielly Green's Senior Stylist, believes that blunt bobs should be kept as straight as possible. 'This will help to keep the look as blunt as possible,' he says.

A textured, effortless finish

A textured bob - achieved usually by cutting choppy layers or a blunt cut with additional styling products - is all about the volume. The best part apart about these cuts, says Williams, is that with the right haircut, shape and layers, they require very little styling. Simply 'use a sea salt spray and a diffuser to show the movement but without over doing it', she says.

'A textured bob should always be styled with movement, attempting to create the movement with a round brush and finishing with a texture spray can create this amazing style without it looking messy,' agrees Straughan.

Bouncy volume and body

'Soft, versatile and with no set parting, you can wear this look freely, run your fingers through and allow it to fall naturally,' says Antiga, about one of the biggest trends right now, aka the Italian bob. 'Blow dry it for body and bounce, wave it or smooth it; it's a fun yet elegant style,' he adds.

Uncut and natural



For a softer version, look to the 'uncut' bob; a new style that's been gaining momentum lately. 'An uncut bob is styled like a classic graduated bob using a build-up of weight to create volume,' says Straughan.

'If your hair is already prone to excess volume, I would recommend a styling cream to reduce this; meanwhile, if you're prone to flat hair, add a volumising root spray to create a fuller higher look that keeps the whole haircut in proportion.' Uncut bobs are also low maintenance. 'Great even without blow dry and on curly, coily and straight hair, simply add a spray or serum onto your lengths,' says Antiga.

Hollywood volume

If Sydney Sweeney's scene-stealing Oscars After Party hair is anything to go by, the baroque bob is set to become the biggest style du jour. As this is far from a low-maintenance bob, a few styling tips are key. 'If your hair is slightly straighter, tong random pieces round the front to make the look more defined,' says John Frieda stylist, Nadia Dean.

'Don’t over wash your hair either, as you want to create a texture that will help hold your curls that will give you bounce and volume,' she adds.

As you might expect, this look is a little trickier to achieve alone at home, says Straughan. 'The easiest way to achieve this hairstyle is to style curly and with plenty of volume using a flat, natural bristle brush to brush out the curls until the desired wave and flick becomes more defined. Be sure to finish with a quality hair oil (like argan) and hairspray,' she says.

Curly and coily bob

How to style your curly bob? Whether your hair is naturally curly or coily or you'd like to create waves to add texture and volume to your current bob, the right products are paramount.

‘Curly bobs are all about the right product,’ agrees Straughan. ‘People have different preferences when it comes to curly hair, whether that's natural and touchable or defined and firm. Again this comes down to whether you use a curling cream or a mousse. I personally think diffusing the hair is a wonderful way to get a natural curl.

Though formulas will depend on your hair type, Straughan recommends a handful of hair products for a curly bob. 'Start with the Virtue Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner, don’t be afraid to leave a little conditioner in your hair after washing for great definition,' adds Dean. 'Then add Colour Wow Curl Serum or Aveda's Be Curly Curl Enhancing Cream to leave in and dry naturally,' she adds. 'For a more polished finish, use a curling tong or wand to add a few curls around the face and parting.'

Bob FAQs:

What do you need to know before getting a bob?

Yes, chopping all your hair off is not for the faint-hearted. The best thing you can do, says Mitchell Ladbrook, senior stylist for Nicola Clarke at John Frieda Salons, is to ask yourself: are you ready for a change? Will this hairstyle suit your lifestyle? Will the length interfere with your day-to-day life? And is it going to be easy to maintain?

The good news is that save for some speedy styling (more on this below), a bob can be pretty low maintenance compared to your classic longer hairstyles. You will, however, need to equip yourself with the right hair tools and products, depending on your hair type and texture.

Face shape, length of neck, and facial features are also key considerations. Because, while a lot of it comes down to personal preference, a bob might not be the right chop for everyone. 'Generally speaking, oval face shapes can pull off any bob style whether it's a long or a short bob,' adds Ladbrook. Meanwhile, if you have a rounder face shape, below the jawline could be a better option for you.

And what if you find the mere prospect of a trim daunting? Then, it might be worth weighing up whether this really is the right hairstyle for you or opting for a longer version, such as a lob. 'If someone comes in with super long hair and has never cut their hair short, I always suggest going for an in-between hairstyle first to see how they would manage it,' shares Gielly Green hair stylist, Charlie Williams.

Is your bob going to be low maintenance?

While bobs are generally considered to be quite low maintenance, you will need more frequent trips to the hair salon. 'To keep it strong and defined, opt for a trim every six to eight weeks,' says Antiga, or grow it out into a 'lob' if you're not keen on the constant upkeep.

Keeping your hair healthy and nourished is key when it comes to your bob. 'This will help facilitate the natural body and movement of your hair,' he adds, recommending hairstyling products such as styling serums and regular hair masks.



The best haircare for a bob

Wondering what sort of haircare line-up is best placed for your bob? 'Start with a good shampoo and conditioner to keep the hair nourished, a heat protector spray and a volume spray or mousse for the roots depending on the look you want to achieve,' says Williams. The rest will depend on your natural hair type and desired finish.

Now, the only question remains: are you ready to bite the bullet and get that bob, after all?

