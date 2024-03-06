Save $20 on the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon Canada is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of tech brands, but the retailer's own Amazon Fire devices are among its best-known. The Amazon Fire brand includes TVs, tablets, adaptors and its best-selling Fire TV Sticks — several of which are currently on sale. Among the Fire TV devices on sale is the brand-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. A step up from the retailer's past streaming sticks, the all-new 4K Amazon Fire TV stick delivers access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes and supports Wi-Fi 6 for next-level connectivity. To learn more and take home the device for $20 off, check out the details below.

The details

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that lets you stream videos, watch live TV, install apps, play music and more — straight to your television.

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. With the Fire TV Stick 4K, users can stream more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, including favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Crave and more. Plus, with the Alexa voice control feature, you don't have to touch the remote to search and launch content and control compatible smart home devices like your thermostat and smart lights.

What reviewers are saying

As a newer edition to the Fire TV Stick line-up, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device has fewer reviews than its counterparts but is a "game-changer" nonetheless.

Reviewers call its picture quality "outstanding" and note the "incredibly sharp, vibrant and lifelike" visuals.

"It truly enhances the viewing experience and makes everything more immersive," writes one shopper.

One of its "standout" features is its "voice control capabilities," they continue. The function is "incredibly convenient" and saves "a lot of time and effort."

Another shopper says it "makes watching shows in 4K look amazing," even if you don't already own a smart TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is "incredibly user-friendly" and has "[transformed] my TV experience," writes a third reviewer. The streaming quality is "top-notch," and its interface responsiveness is "impressive." It's "become my go-to entertainment hub."

While the streaming device boasts a 4.6-star rating and an "Amazon's Choice" title, some note the remote can "be a bit sensitive at times" and say it "pushes Amazon shows hard," which may be annoying if you prefer other streaming services.

The verdict

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Dubbed a "game-changer" by Amazon shoppers, reviewers call the device "incredibly user-friendly" and "impressive." However, some note the device can be sensitive and heavily pushes Amazon content, something to keep in mind when making your purchase.

Looking for more? To shop more Fire TV devices on sale, scroll below.

