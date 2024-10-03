This bestselling 3-in-1 Ninja blender is 40% off (its lowest price of 2024)

The versatile appliance can be used as both a personal and full-size blitzer, as well as a food processor — save $80.

Here at Yahoo, we love a multitasker — from stick vacuums that transform into handvacs to mandolines that double as spiralizers. After all, not all of us were blessed with an abundance of space, and 2-in-1 items are a smart way to maximize the room you've got. And 3-in-1 products? Now we're really cookin' — in the most literal sense. Enter: the Ninja Mega Kitchen System. This No. 1 bestseller isn't just a blender; it also functions as a personal blitzer and food processor. From whizzing up smoothies to chopping up vegetables, there's not much this versatile appliance can't do. But what really gets our motor going? The fact that it's currently on sale for $120 (down from $200) at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At 40% off, this multitasker is down to its lowest price of 2024 — and when you consider you're essentially getting three pieces of kitchen equipment in one, the markdown gets even sweeter. For comparison, other big-name blenders on the market, like Vitamix, can cost upward of $400 without food processing capabilities!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Whether you want to whip up a quick smoothie to enjoy on the go, mix a batch of frozen margaritas for a crowd or mince some veggies for soup, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System can do the job in no time. It comes with a 16-ounce Nutri Ninja Cup for blending personal-sized smoothies and juices, a 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher for larger portions and an 8-cup food processor bowl. Just swap 'em out depending on which function you're using the machine for.

Its powerful 1500-watt motor makes tasks like pulverizing ice and frozen produce seem like child's play, and the included dough blade is ideal for mixing up cookies and kneading bread. Oh, and before you worry about having to clean all of these accessories, know that the cups, blades and lids can all go in the dishwasher.

It's a personal smoothie maker! It's a full-size blender! It's a food processor! It's ... a true 3-in-1 wonder. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This model has set more than 2,800 Amazon customers' hearts a-blade.

Pros 👍

"This thing has some serious power behind it," raved one convert. "Our old blender always left chunks of ice in any of the drinks we would make. Not this one. The ice is completely blended in everything. The food processor is fantastic as well. Just make sure you line the lid up properly, otherwise it won't close or turn on — though I like that safety feature to help prevent unnecessary messes."

"This thing rocks!" exclaimed another. "Very powerful, makes easy work of any blending job you may throw at it. Easy to assemble, very user-friendly, easy to take apart, clean and store. [We] already had both a blender and food processor ... but we wanted to make more room and consolidate. Now I’m kinda kicking myself for not buying this much, much sooner."

"[I] bought it for my wife," wrote a thoughtful gift giver. "I've seen her use it for cookie dough, smoothies, crushed ice and mixing sauce. Everything has a nice texture and it shows how powerful the device is.

Cons 👎

One overall satisfied shopper warned, "I've cut my fingers multiple times just washing the blades. That is not necessarily a bad thing — better sharp than dull — but I was surprised [by] how sharp they were. ... Other than that, I have had zero issues."

"This blender is so loud, I feel guilty using it when anyone else is asleep," admitted a final fan, adding, "but it does a wonderful job. I love the versatility of the small smoothie blender, standard blender and food processor. Things are liquified in my smoothies in a matter of seconds."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

