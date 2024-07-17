This bestselling electric can opener is a wrist-saver — it's just $21 for Prime Day

Just place this handy gadget on your can, push a button and let it get to work — all for 40% off.

I've somehow acquired tennis elbow without ever picking up a racket, and one of the most painful challenges is opening cans. This everyday task is now the bane of my existence, and we all know how hard it is to turn those manual contraptions to begin with. They don't cinch on the can right, only half gets done before you lose your grip and you wind up with a slice in your finger from jagged metal edges. So it's no wonder the Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener is a No. 1 bestseller. Right now, you can grab it for just $21, down from $35, during Prime Day.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At 40% off, this is the best price we've seen for this can opener in the last three years. The only other times it dipped this low? Black Friday. Plus, it's got tens of thousands of perfect ratings so you can rest assured it's a quality product.

Why do I need this? 🧐

The Kitchen Mama's mission is to make a safe product for all users. Originally designed for a family member who struggled with this task due to arthritis, the automatic can opener was born. Here's what's to love about this task masterer. (Is that a word? It is now!)

Ready to go with just four AA batteries (sold separately), the Mama ensures you no longer need yet another clumsy appliance on the counter that requires an outlet. Just stash it in a drawer when not in use.

Get it going with just a click of a button, and click again when it's done. Completely safe for those of us who are challenged in the kitchen.

The Kitchen Mama ingeniously opens the can around the side, rather than the top, so it's ergonomically safe as well as effortless. Cleanup's a breeze, too: Just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and stick it in the drawer when you're done.

This user-friendly can opener is about to become your new best friend. Choose from four colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A whopping 69,000 Amazon customers (and counting!) are obsessed with the Kitchen Mama.

Pros 👍

"This product has been such a lifesaver in our kitchen!" exclaimed one happy user. "Arthritis has hit us both hard, and opening cans has become an issue for us both. ... Oh my, what a game-changer it is. ... You are left with the lid and no sharp edges! I would recommend this item to anyone, arthritis or not!"

"I love this easy-to-use can opener," raved another reviewer. "No cords, no mess, no fuss. This opener cuts in a magical way so there are no sharp edges. It cuts in a way that you can actually remove and replace the lid on the can, which has been helpful with the pet food cans. It even cuts open the pull-top cans in the same way. ... I have had mine for a few months and the original battery is still working strong, no issues."

"Easiest can opener ever," gushed another reviewer. "I replaced my old convectional can opener when it got too hard to turn the knob. This new style is effortless. It takes up a small amount of space in my drawer. It works on very small cans just as well. The lid is removed without sharp edges. This is perfect for those with arthritis."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say it could use some improvements.

"I do wish the magnet actually picked the can lid up with the opener, but we can live with that," wrote a shopper who called it 'wonderful for elderly people.'

"Super easy to use," wrote a final fan. "My only complaint is that it doesn't stop when it has completed a whole rotation, but it's easy enough to tell when it has gone all the way around the can, that it's not that big of a deal."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.