This bestselling massage gun 'works like a charm' — and it's half off on Amazon right now

This Amazon massage gun is a favourite among reviewers — and it's 50% off. (Photos via Amazon)

If you haven't jumped on the massage gun bandwagon yet, you don't know what you're missing. Owning one is like having a personal masseuse at your fingertips, ready to ease away the aches and pains whenever you need (without having to splurge on an expensive spa massage). And they don't have to cost you a fortune either because if you catch a sale, you can snag 'em for a steal on Amazon Canada. In fact, one of the top-selling massage guns, the Wattne Muscle Massage Gun, is currently on sale for a whopping 50 per cent off! Keep reading for all the details and why shoppers can't get enough of it.

Quick Overview Muscle Massage Gun $70 $140 Save $70 See at Amazon

The details

Whether you're warming up or recovering from a high-intensity workout, you can avoid muscle soreness with this deep-tissue massage gun. It'll be your go-to solution for relieving any muscle stiffness.

Its cordless design and ultra-quiet operation make it convenient for use anytime, anywhere, without disturbing the peace.

This massage gun has a rechargeable battery that lasts for three to eight hours on a full charge. And with 20 speeds, six attachments and two modes, it'll cater to your specific needs, providing massages for joint pain, myofascial release and overall muscle relief.

It's lightweight and features an anti-drop handle, making it easy to handle and carry. It also comes with a sturdy portable case so that you can enjoy it at home, the gym, the office or wherever else you want to take it.

Why use a massage gun?

There's no doubt that a massage just feels good on sore muscles, but studies have shown that there are benefits us using tools like this affordable massage gun. Vibration therapy has been shown to help alleviate post-workout soreness, which helps you get back to exercising faster. Studies have also shown that pre-workout massages can even result in decreased muscle soreness after an intense sweat session.

In spite of these potential health benefits, there are some risks to using a massage gun, especially if used incorrectly. Excessive use may lead to ruptured blood vessels, nerve sensitivity, ligament strain or muscle fibre damage.

If you're curious about incorporating one into your fitness routine, be sure to speak with a doctor or healthcare professional ahead of time.

Why shoppers love it

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 16,700+ reviews

🏆 "Great product, [I] really like all the attachments and multiple settings."

Amazon shoppers seem to be thoroughly enjoying this device based on its 4.5-star rating and over 16,700 reviews.

One customer said it "works like a charm" and that after "a few minutes on each leg," the "pain and stress are gone."

Another reviewer "really likes" the "several interchangeable attachments" and variety of "intensity settings." They added that "it's a big unit to hold" but said it's "not heavy, though."

"This is an absolute lifesaver!" said another shopper, adding that "it's surprisingly quiet and has a long-lasting battery."

However, people do say it's "a bit bulky" and "awkward to hold in place." Another person noted that "the build quality feels plastic and cheap."

One con to be mindful of is that "the touch screen seems super sensitive," making it "ridiculously easy to accidentally turn it on or off."

What's the verdict?

At its current price of just $70, the Wattne Muscle Massage Gun is an amazing, affordable option if you're looking to relieve muscle pain without dropping big bucks on massages. Shoppers have praised its effective performance, which helps relieve tired and sore muscles. However, they do say it's a bit bulky, which is something to keep in mind if you prefer something smaller.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

