This breezy satin dress from Nordstrom is perfect for spring — and it's only $109

This rich satin dress by ASTR the Label is incredibly versatile. It's the perfect thing to throw on for a date night, wedding, or spring graduation ceremony.

We all have that one dress we reach for on special occasions — and for many Nordstrom shoppers, we have a feeling that's going to be that's about to be ASTR the Label Satin Dress (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.)

A little black dress will always be a fabulous option for nights out, but on the days you need a fun frock for a baby shower or afternoon at the winery, the coral yellow floral version of the Satin Dress fits the bill.

Topped with a bodice, the cut of this dress accentuates the hips, snatches the waist and frames the chest beautifully.

Want all the details on this form-fitting spring frock? Read on.

Also available in black, this midi dress gets more sultry when paired with a strappy sandal.

$109 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $89 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

Feminine silhouette

While formfitting dresses aren't normally designed for comfort, but the silky material of this dress make it comfortable and sultry.

There are no hard grommets or laces to tighten, but instead, two adjustable shoulder straps.

The Satin Dress is fitted around the hips and then flows to an A-line skirt that falls just below the knee. It comes in the following sizes:

XS (00-0)

S (2-4)

M (6-8)

L (10-12)

XL (14-16)

Darling details

With a 3.7-star rating, the ASTR Satin Dress is favoured for its kittenish spaghetti straps, sweetheart neck and thigh-high slit.

On warm spring days and sweltering summer nights, the draping skirt and bare shoulders allow the breeze to move freely over the body.

Paired with a set of open-toe shoes, a necklace and some earrings, this frock allows you to pull together an effortlessly chic look for spring and summer weddings, parties and more.

A close-up of the fabric and fit of the ASTR the Label Satin Dress in black.

Verdict

Don't let your plans make you tizzy over what to wear this summer. Instead, pick up the ASTR the Label Satin Dress, and pull on some sandals, a pair of hoops, and a shiny necklace.

We don't know about you, but being ready in under five minutes sounds good to us.

