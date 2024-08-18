This breezy top has a 'slimming effect,' and it's on sale for just $18 at Amazon

Right about now, our closets could use a nice refresh to make the most of August. We're thinking about cute tops that make us feel cute, too. Well, Amazon shoppers have found a fluttery top at a price low enough that we can grab two without making our wallets nervous. It's the Simple Fun Pleated Top, and you can get it for just $18 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

We're always looking for more than a few options when we reach for a top from our closets. When tops are $35 or $40 each, it starts eating into your fun budget. At $18, the price is low enough that you can afford to look cute and have fun at the same time. And maybe pick up a couple more! (Note that prices vary slightly by color and pattern.)

Why do I need this? 🧐

Right about now, we want to look and feel our best without showing too much skin — this adorable, whimsical top does just that. It's chiffon made with polyester, which means it's delicate and feminine without clinging to your body. It has a flattering V-neck with ties on either side that you can use to close the top with just a peephole across your chest, or you can let them hang for an easy-going vibe. It also has cheery sleeves that wave when the breeze picks up.

This casual, feminine top is easy to dress up or down. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 6,200 happy Amazon shoppers are ready to take on the day in this breezy beauty.

Pros 👍

"Very cute top," a stylish shopper wrote. "I am 64 years old and this doesn't look too young for me. It is a great fit and the fabric is night and light. It will be great for the hot humid days of summer in the South!"

"So flattering!" another savvy shopper wrote. "I am so nervous about ordering online since I gained weight during menopause. Light, breathable fabric and the way it drapes on the sides gives a slimming effect! I will order more!"

"Very flattering if you have a tummy," shared a third rave reviewer. "I loved it so much I bought three shirts with different patterns."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers pointed out a drawback or two. "Tiny bit snug," reported this user, who also called this top flattering. "Size up if you like roomy clothing. Colors are nice, [they] match my peach pants. Pretty sleeves."

"It doesn't have a lot of stretch, but is comfortable," wrote another. "I wore it to work as I felt it was dressy enough and what do you know, I have a cardigan that matches it exactly. The only thing I found irritating is that the strings/ties were just a bit too long so I just tied a bigger bow. I may cut off an inch or so and just hand-sew the ends."

