This car handbag holder keeps my purse from spilling and it's on sale for $7

Now here's something I never imagined I'd need: A designated place to park my purse in the car. But now that I've experienced the many wonders of the Car Cache, I can't un-need it! I "installed" this clever mesh organizer (created by a woman, of course) in my Prius in under a minute, and it immediately proved its worth. Yes, it's a purse holder, which is a great help, but this multitasker does so much more. Stretched behind the console between the front seats, it blocks my giant puppy from jumping into the front, prevents restless kid feet from knocking into me when I drive and even keeps takeout food off the dirty floor. All this for only $7.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

First, $7 is the lowest price this handy bag has ever been. Second, getting from point A to point B should be a hassle-free endeavor — but when you're dealing with pets, kids, food, purses and anything else you need to bring, it can get chaotic. Finding a gadget that can tame the chaos is priceless. We'd be willing to pay big bucks for a gizmo that provides peace of mind while driving, but at nearly 60% off, this problem solver is worth adding to cart.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Like many people, I want my little bag to be in a clean, convenient spot, but the passenger seat is rarely available. I'm a bit of a germophobe, so the unsanitary floorboard is out of the question — and obviously, it is completely unsafe to have a purse near my feet while driving. With this sturdy, hammock-like holder, my purse stays clean, handy and secured. When my husband hogs all the cup holders on road trips, the Car Cache is there to hold my water bottle. And, if I'm feeling generous, I can let my daughter use it as a backseat organizer.

Plus, the setup is a cinch. Installing the organizer took less than a minute and was intuitive. Simply face it in the direction you like (I have it pocket-forward) and tie the lower straps inside the console between your front seats. Wrap the upper straps around the outermost headrest bars and hook them with the metal carabiners. Adjust the straps, if needed, and you're ready to roll.

I found a half dozen great ways to use this thingy on day one. Holding my purse, my H2O and soon-to-be-dinner takeout; blocking kid feet and animal snouts; keeping the backseat unlittered with my stuff. Let your particular needs guide you.

Get one of these for your ride and you'll never look back (in more ways than one). (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Little hacks like this truly can make our days better. Or at the very least make them less of a mess. Many of its more than 8,400 five-star reviewers have called it "life-changing." Read on for accolades from fellow fans and for more on how this simple gadget works.

Pros 👍

Some fans simply can't contain their enthusiasm: "How am I this excited? I got a new purse and was tired of my kids constantly dumping it out as it floated all over the car. Out of desperation, I ordered this. It was installed in seconds and I almost started crying with excitement and relief. I know that sounds ridiculous, but I was so happy for such a sleek and practical solution to a problem I’ve had for years. My purse stays right where I want it, cradled perfectly between the two seats. It doesn’t interfere at all with the passengers behind and it doesn’t interfere with the use of the storage compartment between the seats. It’s literally perfect in every direction. Sturdy. Nicely designed. I’m ordering more for ... gifts for the women in my life."

Time to set some boundaries for pup ... or, now that we think of it, an in-the-doghouse hubby. Heh. (Amazon)

No console? No problem! One fan who digs the "sleek design" and "will never drive without it!" explained the fix: "While my center console does not have a flip top, I figured out another way to use this product that was very easy. The strings on the bottom of the holder tie together like shoelaces around the center console, but instead of doing that, I ... tied it around the bottom portion of the [front] seatbelts."

Another grateful owner said: "It holds my power inverter that I plug my laptop into while charging for when I need to work in the car (parked, of course, but I'm a road warrior!). It's so simple yet durable and genius! Love it! Highly recommended."

Cons 👎

This shopper had to do some MacGuyvering to adjust to her needs: "The only downside is the cord that ties around your middle console is hard to get tied in a knot without help so we replaced it with some zip ties we linked together to the length we needed. They should have made this with Velcro like I’ve seen in others."

"Doesn't fit all car models," reported another. "It didn’t fit my Audi SUV. There are clamps that go around the metal bars where you raise/lower the front seat headrests. My SUV bars are too thick and the clamps won’t go over them. Before you buy take a look at your headrest bars and make sure they are the skinny kind as portrayed in the photo (like the width of a finger). Mine were bigger like 1.5” and it didn’t fit."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $40 $90 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $99 $124 Save $25 See at Amazon

Drecell Handheld Vacuum $34 $170 Save $136 with Prime See at Amazon

Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Electrolux Ergorapido Stick Vacuum $143 $299 Save $156 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $280 $420 Save $140 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $124 $345 Save $221 with coupon See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitt, Set of 2 $14 $35 Save $21 See at Amazon

Whall Touchscreen Toaster $50 $91 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Home

Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner $490 See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $72 $153 Save $81 with coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $22 $70 Save $48 with coupon See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 See at Amazon

Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Bio Bidet $34 $59 Save $25 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $36 $60 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

Outdoors

Flash Furniture 3-Piece Patio Set $138 $540 Save $402 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Addlon 100-Foot LED Outdoor String Lights $25 $46 Save $21 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Aiper Seagull Robotic Pool Cleaner $180 $300 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon