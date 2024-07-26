We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This comfy, 'very slimming' maxi dress with pockets is on sale for just $20
Save big on this vacation-ready wardrobe staple, designed to skim your curves just right.
Want to look put together while staying comfortable? A casual dress is a good bet — and finding one is easy if you know where to look. We're talking about Amazon, of course. As shopping experts, we spend a lot of time looking for the right pieces for the season, and we've landed on a flowy frock that's lightweight and breezy, even through a heat wave: the Huskary Maxi Dress. As a bonus, it's on sale for as little as $20.
Choose from dozens of colors and patterns, from this must-have black to tropical florals and tie-dyes. (Prices vary.)
Why is it a good deal? 💰
While the price may vary based on the color you choose, this is the kind of dress that you'll come back to again and again. At $20, it's already a great deal, but when you think about cost per wear, this maxi is practically priceless.
Why do I need this? 🧐
Amazon shoppers love the Huskary Maxi Dress for its simplicity, style and versatility. Its flowy design drapes over your body without clinging. Pair it with some cute flats and a jean jacket and you're ready for an evening hangout, or wear it to the office with a blazer. For date night, doll it up with your favorite necklace, a pair of heels and a cardigan. It also has pockets — always a welcome addition.
What reviewers say 💬
More than 15,000 reviewers give the Huskary Maxi Dress five stars for its flattering cut and versatile design.
Pros 👍
"Easy to care for ... I love this dress!" said a fan. "The pockets are great, and it's very slimming! I sometimes tie a knot in the bottom. I always get tons of compliments when I wear it!"
"This maxi dress checks all of the boxes," another happy customer shared. "It is very figure-flattering, has pockets, not see-through, and it comes down to my feet (I'm 5'8"). This maxi fits all of my curves and you can wear it to church, work, date night and brunch. I ordered the army green and black. I've paired this with a lightweight denim jacket for a graduation ceremony and some flat-heeled strappy sandals."
"I actually intended to wear this dress as a house dress or nightgown, but the print was so fun I wear it to church and have worn it on a cruise to dinner," said a reviewer. "It's lightweight and comfortable and I regularly get compliments on it when worn. I will say it doesn't give any figure-flattering shape to a body, but I don't think that's the intent of the design. It totally could be worn to bed if you wanted to, it's that comfy."
Cons 👎
Some shoppers say the fabric could be thicker. "I loved it so much that I've ordered three more," wrote one otherwise-happy reviewer. "It is an easy dress to throw on for any occasion ... It does not cling, but is soft and flowy ... The only reason I gave it four stars is because it is a little on the thin side. I don't find it see-through, though. It is my new 'go to' dress."
"I was surprised how nicely this felt and fit," wrote another shopper. "I do wish I could find one that isn't a V-neck, but I'm impressed how nice this dress is. I can dress it up with wedges and jewelry or just wear flip-flops."
Put your purse away: This ultra-versatile dress also has pockets.
