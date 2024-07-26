This comfy, 'very slimming' maxi dress with pockets is on sale for just $20

Want to look put together while staying comfortable? A casual dress is a good bet — and finding one is easy if you know where to look. We're talking about Amazon, of course. As shopping experts, we spend a lot of time looking for the right pieces for the season, and we've landed on a flowy frock that's lightweight and breezy, even through a heat wave: the Huskary Maxi Dress. As a bonus, it's on sale for as little as $20.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

While the price may vary based on the color you choose, this is the kind of dress that you'll come back to again and again. At $20, it's already a great deal, but when you think about cost per wear, this maxi is practically priceless.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Amazon shoppers love the Huskary Maxi Dress for its simplicity, style and versatility. Its flowy design drapes over your body without clinging. Pair it with some cute flats and a jean jacket and you're ready for an evening hangout, or wear it to the office with a blazer. For date night, doll it up with your favorite necklace, a pair of heels and a cardigan. It also has pockets — always a welcome addition.

Grab multiples — you may want to wear this flattering maxi dress every day. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 15,000 reviewers give the Huskary Maxi Dress five stars for its flattering cut and versatile design.

Pros 👍

"Easy to care for ... I love this dress!" said a fan. "The pockets are great, and it's very slimming! I sometimes tie a knot in the bottom. I always get tons of compliments when I wear it!"

"This maxi dress checks all of the boxes," another happy customer shared. "It is very figure-flattering, has pockets, not see-through, and it comes down to my feet (I'm 5'8"). This maxi fits all of my curves and you can wear it to church, work, date night and brunch. I ordered the army green and black. I've paired this with a lightweight denim jacket for a graduation ceremony and some flat-heeled strappy sandals."

"I actually intended to wear this dress as a house dress or nightgown, but the print was so fun I wear it to church and have worn it on a cruise to dinner," said a reviewer. "It's lightweight and comfortable and I regularly get compliments on it when worn. I will say it doesn't give any figure-flattering shape to a body, but I don't think that's the intent of the design. It totally could be worn to bed if you wanted to, it's that comfy."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say the fabric could be thicker. "I loved it so much that I've ordered three more," wrote one otherwise-happy reviewer. "It is an easy dress to throw on for any occasion ... It does not cling, but is soft and flowy ... The only reason I gave it four stars is because it is a little on the thin side. I don't find it see-through, though. It is my new 'go to' dress."

"I was surprised how nicely this felt and fit," wrote another shopper. "I do wish I could find one that isn't a V-neck, but I'm impressed how nice this dress is. I can dress it up with wedges and jewelry or just wear flip-flops."

