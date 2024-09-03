We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This compact tire inflator is our favorite car accessory, and it's down to $33
Get pumped! It easily gets you on your way in minutes, plus it can light up the night and juice up your phone.
It's hard to believe, but leaves are already starting to fall in some parts of the country. Everyone loves looking at colorful foliage, but permit us to be a downer for a minute: What if those fallen leaves hide an obstacle like a pothole or a nail? You might end up with a flat tire — and that's almost as bad as flat apple cider. The good news: Zgzuxo's Tire Inflator can save the day, and it's on sale for just $33. Yahoo's tech-savvy Rick Broida recently reviewed this gadget and said it "might be [his] favorite car accessory of 2024."
With a 7,800-mAh battery capable of inflating tires on anything from a bike to an SUV, this is a must-have gadget for your garage or car trunk.
Why is this a good deal? 💰
When you get a flat, calling a tow truck can leave you with a hefty bill — to say nothing of the cost of a new tire. At just $33, down from $56, this inflator can help you at least limp to an auto shop to have a leak fixed. Plus, keeping your tires properly inflated can help your car get better mileage, saving you some cash at the pump too.
Why do I need this? 🤔
This tire inflator can put out as much as 150 PSI, which is more than enough to inflate even the most stubborn tire. The battery lasts long enough for the pump to fill multiple tires, but if it runs down, you can power it off the 12-volt port in your vehicle. Speaking of battery life, if your phone is on 0%, this doubles as a power bank — just use it to charge your tech while you're on the road!
The built-in LCD screen displays the current tire pressure as well as the target goal you've set. You can monitor the process to ensure it's working as intended, but you don't have to babysit it; an automatic stop feature will turn off the pump once it reaches your desired pressure.
You also get three different light modes for the LED. One is a steady, bright light for working at night, while another flashes for emergencies. The third is a strobe light for increased visibility (which could quite literally be a lifesaver when you're stuck on the shoulder of a pitch-dark highway).
What reviewers say 💬
Nearly 1,000 shoppers are pumped enough to give this tire inflator a five-star rating.
Pros 👍
"I am in love," said one smitten shopper. "That's right. I am in love with a tire pump! I can easily pump my front tires at 32 PSI and my back tires at 34 PSI. I used to inflate all four tires on the same PSI because it's easier. I did not like that I had to drag the cord and wind them up. This pump is so much smaller and fun to use. It even has a USB 'out' port so I can use it to charge my phone too."
"Air pump is super easy to use. I use it primarily on my wheelchair tires, which need an inflation 'top off' a couple of times a week. Just hook up [the] hose, set [the] pressure at 120 PSI and hit the button. In less than a minute the tire is topped off; I do the other tire, and I'm good to roll on! Should be just as easy on car and truck tires also. A very good unit!" said another user.
This shopper even said it was good to go right out of the box. "I got it delivered in less than 24 hours," the fan wrote. "It came fully charged and I topped off four underinflated tires in about 10 minutes."
Cons 👎
One reviewer warned that "it does take a few minutes to inflate the tires," but added that they don't consider that to be a major issue. "The attachment to inflate things like kids' swim tubes or arm floats is also small enough to fit in those little valves. For the price, you are not going to find a better product!"
Another shopper mentioned that "a slightly longer hose or a swivel end for it to rotate" would've taken this pump from good to great. And while it's not a dealbreaker, "it would just make it a little less awkward to use," they said.
This brawny little air pump will save you untold dollars, and its built-in safety light might even save your life on a dark roadside.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
