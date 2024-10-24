This cozy and 'flattering' cardigan is on sale for as little as $15 — that's nearly 60% off

It's 'thick, but not too chunky' and just right for fall.

Now that fall is upon us, we're pulling out all of our coziest clothes. If there's one thing we know, it's that when the temps drop, you can't have too many sweaters. As we're scrolling through Amazon, we're eyeing this snuggly number: The Lillusory Long Cardigan. It's soft, plush, cozy and perfect for tossing on over a shirt, or bundling up in on those brisk days — and right now, you can grab it for as little as $15 when you apply the on-page coupon — that's 50% off.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We usually see the price drop on this sweater when it's hot outside, making this a rare discount. But when you clip the 50% off coupon, you get the lowest price we've ever seen for it. (Prices vary depending on size and color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Lillusory Long Cardigan is available in 24 beautiful colors and prints, and it comes in sizes XS to XL. The sweater is cut from soft fabrics that make it cozy, soft and breathable. And unlike many other cardigans on the market, this one is easy on the skin, meaning you won't be itching all day. And this slouchy sweater is no slouch — it has a classic V-neck design that's finished with a row of big-button closures.

This oversize cardigan is so versatile, you'll be able to wear it all year round. Five-star shoppers say they pair it with leggings and boots in the fall, wear it on freezing winter days, put it on over dresses in the spring and pop it on when the A/C is too cold during the summer.

The cardigan comes in 24 colors, so you're sure to find one that suits you. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,500 shoppers are already wrapping themselves up in this cardi.

Pros 👍

“I have (and cherish) a Jenni Kayne cocoon cardigan,” one happy shopper explained. “It’s in basic beige, and while I’ve dreamed of adding more colors to my wardrobe, those sweaters are like $500. That’s kind of an undertaking. I took a chance on these, and I’m so glad I did. I ordered this sweater in both gray and navy, and I was blown away by the quality of this alternative."

Another raved: "Super thick, super soft and expensive feeling and looking sweater. Love it!"

"GET IT," another shopper insisted. "This sweater is heavy and thick, but not too chunky. It’s flattering and soooo comfy. I’ve worn it way too much."

"On fall evenings, it will be comfortable on evening walks," wrote one sweater lover. "In the winter, it is time to bundle up, and this heavy sweater will keep you warm."

"I was pleasantly surprised by the fabrication’s quality and weight," shared one customer. "Not cashmere-like, but still soft and comfy."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers think this sweater would be better with one addition to the design.

"Great sweater," one shopper wrote. "The only negative is I wish it had pockets."

Another shopper shared: "It looks elegant and oversized. I do wish it had pockets, but it is elegant."

