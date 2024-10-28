This editor-approved Dove thickening spray boosts thin hair — it's down to $9

The affordable formula harnesses vitamins and peptides to lift lifeless locks, and it doesn't leave a sticky residue, fans say.

Limp. Languid. Lame. This may be how we feel about our hair when it's not looking its best, but there are ways to swap in another all-important l-word: love, of course! If you want to add a little va-va-voom to your mane, skip the pricey trip to the salon. Dove Density Boost Root Lift Thickening Spray is on sale for $9 right now, and this savvy spritz — which our own beauty expert adores — is made to lift even the finest of hair for a fuller, more voluminous look.

Yahoo beauty guru Jennifer Romolini included Dove Density Boost spray on her list of the very best products for thinning hair on Amazon, raving that "this lightweight, scalp-health-boosting spray was developed with the help of dermatologists to bring volume, bounce and lift to even the thinnest hair." Not bad for only $9!

The spray's innovative formula includes vitamin B, believed to strengthen and condition the hair, and vitamin E, which may help support scalp health thanks to its antioxidant properties. Nourishing peptides are also in the mix to texturize hair at the roots without making it crunchy or dry, adding volume to hair right from the scalp. The result? Softer, silkier, fuller locks. An independent clinical trial that included 74 women showed that 89% of those tested saw thicker, stronger hair and increased volume over three months.

Dove Density Boost is simple to use: Just spray in sections at the root, rub it in gently with your fingertips (much like you'd lather up your shampoo) and then style for maximum impact. That's it!

Amazon shoppers are singing the praises of this root-lifting spray.

"I was looking for a product with root lift that didn't make my scalp itchy or sticky," said a fan. "This is a very good product. Smells nice. It also doesn't make my hair greasy, so I can go a couple of days without washing. I don't need extra product each day either."

"I absolutely love this stuff," raved another reviewer. "It doesn't leave a sticky residue. It smells great, and this spray actually leaves my hair feeling and looking thick and soft."

A final shopper shared, "I have baby fine hair that's losing the little volume it ever could muster as I age. This product is a must-have. This scalp treatment spray is very fairly priced for its quality and effect. It's easy to use and smells pretty too. This has restored the volume of my hair back to its prior condition, and that's fantastic."

One user cautioned to be conservative with the amount of product used: "It's great if you use a small amount. If you are too liberal, your hair becomes greasy and heavy."

"It smelled so nice and gave my hair volume but it made my scalp itch and burn," said another buyer. "No fault of the product at all. I'm very sensitive and allergic to a lot of things." (Gentle reminder: Try new products on a small area first!)

