This ESPN+ Cyber monday deal will save you $20 on an annual subscription!

Get three months free when you sign up for an ESPN+ annual subscription with this Cyber Monday deal!

Between today's college football slate and this Sunday's football slate, not to mention F1, soccer and combat, the coming days are packed with wall-to-wall sports coverage. And thanks to the ESPN+ Cyber Monday sale going on right now, they can enjoy coverage for less.

From now through Dec. 2, new and returning subscribers can get an annual standalone subscription to ESPN+ for just $99 without having to bundle it with Disney+ or Hulu. (Interested in a Disney+ and Hulu bundle without ESPN+? There's a Cyber Monday deal for that, too!) That's $20 off the regular annual rate, and yet you still get a full 12 months of all the great sports coverage, and access to a whole library of shows like 30 for 30 to boot.

Don't miss out on this great deal that will put some extra cash in your pocket just in time for holiday shopping season. Here's how to sign up for ESPN+.

ESPN+ ESPN+ Annual Subscription $99/year $119/year Save $20 While many subscribers choose to bundle ESPN+ with Hulu or Disney+, now you can snag a standalone subscription to the streaming service for $99.99 for an entire year. For that price, it's like getting three months off of the annual rate, while getting access to everything from UFC, select NFL and NCAA games, MLB, NHL, and NBA games and so much more. But hurry, this special pricing ends 12/2/24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. $99/year at ESPN+

Why is this a good Cyber Monday streaming deal?

Anyone who streams anything these days knows that streaming platforms rarely (if ever, *cough* Netflix *cough*) have sales. But this $99/year offer from ESPN+ is a solid value for anyone who loves sports and wants to catch all the amazing content on ESPN+ but doesn't necessarily need the Disney+/Hulu bundle.

Who is eligible for the ESPN+ deal?

While many Cyber Monday streaming deals are only for new subscribers, this deal is available to both new and returning ESPN+ subscribers.

How long is the ESPN+ sale running for?

ESPN+'s Cyber Monday deal runs from today through Monday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.