This flowy tank 'covers the right areas,' and it's down to $12 at Amazon

One reviewer declared that it's Florida summer-approved, so you know it's light and breathable!

We're into the dog days of summer — how are you tackling the heat? For all the days you have to be out and about and not, say, wearing a bathing suit and lazing by the pool, we recommend an easy, breezy tank — ideally one that's flowy enough to not cling to your body and makes you even less comfortable than you already are. Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this tank does just that, and right now you can grab one for as low as $12.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For as little as $12 in black and white (and only a few bucks more in a ton of other colors and patterns), you can grab this flowy and flattering piece to enjoy all summer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Xieerduo Women's Tank Top is made out of a soft and stretchy polyester, rayon and spandex blend, which makes it perfectly lightweight and breathable for the summer heat. It has a shark bite hem, and is long enough to be tucked into shorts, skirts and jeans or even worn over a pair of leggings or bike shorts — as a reviewer wrote, "It covers the right areas."

Available in an incredible range of 44 different colors and patterns in sizes from S to 3XL, there's bound to be a variety on hand with your name on it. Shoppers in particular rave about how flattering it is. As one put it: "Love this tank! Very comfortable and don't have to worry about showing anything, rolls or other. Goes with everything. Bought two colors!" Plus, unlike inferior tanks, it's not overly revealing, which makes it perfect for, among other occasions, wearing over a sports bra at the gym.

We know what you're thinking: "That tank is awesome." Also: "Why is the one on the beach wearing the long pants?" Irony! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Xieerduo Flowy V-Neck Tank a fab five-star rating, with a ton of fans raving about its comfort level, look, versatility and breathability even on the hottest of summer days.

Pros 👍

Need a top that'll work with a variety of outfits? This shopper says the Xieerduo is your ticket to easy style. "Great top to wear with denims. Long enough to tuck in or wear loose," they noted. "Looks great with a blazer or cardigan. True to size. Can be dressed up or casual. Love the material. Very flattering."

Another fan added that "They’re long enough to cover my butt which is sometimes hard to find," an especially welcome factor for anyone wanting to wear them over leggings or bike shorts and would like to conceal their tush a little bit. A similarly-minded reviewer agreed: "Soft and comfortable. They cover my rear and they are not clingy to your body or tight around the middle," they said.

One happy customer declared that it easily stands up to the sweltering clime of the Sunshine State. "This tank top is everything I wanted for my morning walks. Lightweight but not too thin, a little stretchy but not clingy. The material is soft and breathable, perfect for summer in Florida! It washes and dries very well, going through both machines with no fading, shrinking, pilling, etc. I especially like the V-neck and the little notch in the seams at the hips (believe me, I don't want to accentuate my hips)."

Cons 👎

A few shoppers note that certain lighter colors may appear more sheer than other options. "It is a little see-through," said one writer who picked up the white variety, suggesting wearing another shirt underneath.

Another wearer agreed after ordering the light gray-purple color: "I liked the T-shirt and the color and length was good, but it's very, very sheer T-shirt material. It looks nice now, but I’m afraid after one washing it’s going to look cheaper than it does now. Definitely plan on wearing a sports bra or a camisole underneath."

