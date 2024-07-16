This 'game changer' Philips Sonicare toothbrush is nearly 40% off for Prime Day

This electric scrubber is at its lowest price all year for Amazon's annual savings event, with a discount of almost $80 off.

Owning a good electric toothbrush is like having a tiny at-home dental hygienist sitting on your bathroom counter. If you've been dragging your feet on upgrading to the latest and greatest in oral care, now's your moment. Amazon's just slashed the price on Philips' eminently buzz-worthy (heh) Sonicare ExpertClean Smart 7500 for Prime Day. Snap up $77 in savings and join the nearly 9,000 five-star reviewers singing its praises.

And when you're done revolutionizing your oral-hygiene routine? There are tons of other toothsome deals happening right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Why is this a good Prime Day deal? 💰

With Amazon's Prime Day price cut, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Smart 7500 Toothbrush is down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen — in fact, this is the biggest discount we've spotted all year. With a savings of nearly $80, this is the perfect time to snap one up.

Why do I need this?

The Sonicare ExpertClean is definitely something special — it brushes off all that yucky plaque from your choppers, improves your gum health within just two weeks and removes stains, whitening your smile in as little as three days. One great thing about this toothbrush? It's customizable. With three power settings and four distinct scrubbing modes (Clean, White+, GumHealth and DeepClean+), it can be programmed to meet your precise needs. A built-in pressure sensor lets you know when to ease up on sensitive areas, and you can even set it to target specific areas of your mouth. Finally, here's a number we love almost as much as the price: The ExpertClean vanquishes up to 10 times as much plaque as a manual brush.

And if you're wondering just how smart this smart toothbrush is: It will tell you when it’s time to replace the head. But, of course, first you have to get yourself one! We’re expecting this deal to sell out in record time this Prime Day, so sink your teeth into these savings now!

Time you took your dental-health situation in hand? This price is the closest you'll get to a five-finger discount. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 8,700 Amazon reviewers rave about the Sonicare ExpertClean. As one of them put it, the Sonicare ExpertClean is "a game changer for oral care."

Pros 👍

"This thing is wonderful. Great performance, sleek design, battery life beyond expectations. I look forward to using it each time," shared another delighted five-star fan. "Worth the money."

"It leaves your teeth feeling clean," stated this shopper. "There are several heads provided, these include clear plastic covers to keep the bristles clean and keep the storage area clean and dry. I really like the travel case design. You can leave your toothbrush in it and plug in a USB cord to the case to recharge the toothbrush, so handy for traveling. It is waterproof, which is excellent for those who brush their teeth in the shower."

"Just wow! This thing just blasts the plaque, coffee stains and general detritus away," said an erudite user. "After my second brushing, I felt as if I had just come back from the dentist. My teeth had the clean, smooth, feeling as if they had just been professionally cleaned. This is literally an amazing brush."

Cons 👎

Some were less than app-roving of their software experience. "The biggest con — the Bluetooth stinks!" said one frank reviewer. "After a week it just loses connection and you have yo go back and reconnect. It's not easy, and in the meantime, the app is scolding you for NOT brushing. Totally frustrating, I'm almost at the point of not using the Bluetooth."

"Would have given this five stars, but the battery life is abysmal, no other way to put it," shared another straight shooter. "Still worth owning in my book, as charging it is not too much of an inconvenience, but I expected better for the price."

