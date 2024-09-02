This heated eye massager can promote sleep and help ease migraine pain — and it's over 40% off at Amazon

There's nothing quite like a warm compress, a sweet temple massage and some chill tunes to set us right when we're stressed. Why not treat yourself to a gadget that does all three? Reviewers say the ultra-relaxing, very futuristic-looking Renpho Eye Massager even nips migraines in the bud. This fan favorite (more than 16,000 five-star ratings!) is 40% off% off during Amazon's Labor Day sale so there's no better time to get one for yourself. Here's to more R&R!

Why is it a good deal?

Um, it's over 40% off? And yeah, that isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's not far off — and it's way cheaper than the umpteen bottles of ibuprofen you're looking at without it. If you suffer from frequent headaches, this guy could pay for itself quickly.

Why do I need this?

The Renpho Eye Massager uses both heat and massage to enhance relaxation and help ease migraine pain.

There are a few possible ways these elements can help with migraines, said Medhat Mikhael, M.D., pain management specialist and medical director at the Spine Health Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Calif. "A lot of people feel that some of the main triggers of migraine are stress and lack of sleep," he says. "Massage can be a preventive measure. If you get a massage regularly, your stress may be relieved, you may sleep better and your triggers of migraine don't happen."

When you're actually in the throes of a migraine episode, massaging the top of the back of your neck may help ease the pain, Dr. Mikhael says. However, some people may get relief from massage around the eyes during a migraine (fair warning: others may find it's too much).

As for heat, Mikhael says that it can help relax muscles that can feed into migraine pain. And, like massage, it may be helpful to apply it to the top of the back of your neck during a migraine episode. Otherwise, applying heat around your eyes may be helpful for allowing you to relax, he says.

But back to this particular mask. It's essentially like a personal masseuse tending to your temples as you recline and listen to soothing sounds. That's right: It can even play music through a Bluetooth connection while it works its magic.

The headband is adjustable to help get that just-right fit, and it folds up compactly for easy portability.

We've seen the future ... and it's one where you're no longer tortured with elusive sleep and ocular headaches. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

An astounding 16,000-plus fans have given this massager a perfect rating, saying it's helped with everything from relaxing before bed to soothing tired eyes to offering relief when bad headaches strike.

"Sweet relief!" raved a shopper. "I received this product on a day when I was having a massive migraine. Not only did it provide relief, but it relaxed me to the point I could fall asleep. If I'd complain about anything, it would be a lack of control on the pressure intensity. In spite of that, still a five-star product."

One five-star reviewer swears it helps her sleep: "I put it on before I attempt to sleep and it relaxes my eyes, which helps tremendously. My eye muscles have been so stressed, they make sleeping difficult. This machine has helped me so much. ... I'm grateful to have it. When I wake up in the middle of the night and can't get my eyes to relax, I use this for 15 minutes and go back to sleep. It's a literal lifesaver."

"Can't live without it," wrote another verified buyer. "This eye massager cured my insomnia as well as my vestibular migraines. It takes my migraine away at the start. I love the heating and vibration on my eyes."

"You guys, I never take the time to make reviews, but this thing: It is next-level," said another satisfied reviewer. "My headache is gone. Not only does it give you gentle heat and eye rubs, it also massages your temples, which is a total soft spot for me. I’m in awe. I feel so relaxed. The pressure is so perfect. How they made this thing feel like hands rubbing my head is just such a mystery. I’m so excited I found this. Absolutely get it if you have eye pain and strain, and for headache, anxiety relief."

And for your achy-breaky mitts, how about this nifty hand massager? It's also on sale:

Amazon Cincom Hand Massager $55 $100 Save $45 with coupon This top-seller is FSA- or HSA-eligible and uses heat and compression to help ease pain, whether you have arthritis, carpal tunnel or plain old overworked paws. "I bought this for my mother, who has chronic hand pain and swelling," wrote a satisfied shopper. "She LOVES it and uses it daily. Her swelling went down within a couple of days. Her pain has reduced by 80%. Only complaint is the heat is only around the wrist instead of the entire hand. But she is okay with that. She loved it so much, she asked if this brand had a foot massager as well ... they did, so I ordered it for her as well. She loves it also! Both products are amazing! Highly recommend!" Save $45 with coupon $55 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

