This magnetic wristband keeps nuts and bolts within reach — and it's down to $12

The right tools just make life easier. And when you stumble upon a gadget that makes getting to the right easier makes life heaven. Well, we've tripped over a doodad that will make the DIYer in you swoon. It's the Rak magnetic wristband — it easily picks up and holds screws, nails, washers while you work. Even better? Amazon slashed the price of the massively popular problem solver by 40% — normally priced at $20, you can get one now for just $12.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At just $12, you're getting a huge benefit with this sale. Not only will you save $8 on the band itself, there's all that cash you won't be spending down the road on misplaced nails and screws.

Why do I need this? 🧐

This top-selling tool is simply ingenious. The Rak Magnetic Wristband features 10 magnets embedded inside that can easily pick up and hold metal pieces like screws, nails, bolts, washers and drill bits. Just strap it on and go about your work, knowing you've got everything you need within easy reach. Happen to drop something? Just sweep your wrist over the floor — this wristband will pick it up.

The band is one-size-fits-all, and it can also be strapped to a belt or hung above a workbench if putting it on your wrist isn't your thing.

Made of rugged and tear-resistant ballistic nylon, the Rak wristband is designed to stand up to tough working conditions.

A smart tool for an even smarter price. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 14,000 shoppers swear by this wristband's durability and handiness.

Pros 👍

"I use this on a regular basis for holding sharp screws when I need a hand full," a five-star fan said. "Grabbing these screws poke into your hands and fingers, using this wrist magnet make handling them a breeze and speeds up my productivity."

"Very useful," shared another fan. "The magnets are a bit stronger than I first expected; they can even hold small tools occasionally which has been handy."

A fellow happy customer said it's a "must-have for all DIY projects." They continued, "I got this for my boyfriend's birthday and he absolutely loves it. So handy while we were redoing one of our bathrooms. Not having to hold screws or nails in your mouth or wondering where a drill bit went every time you turn around was so helpful and less time-consuming."

Cons 👎

Shoppers say it could use a slight improvement.

"I like that the magnets on this band go nearly all the way around the wristband except where there is velcro," another fan wrote. "I wish it came in other colors than black so that it's easier to find."

"I have large wrists so the very large adjustable strap is great!" shared another shopper. "The only downside for me is the material irritates my skin if I don’t wear it in just the right spot. Aside from that, I’m very happy with the product."

