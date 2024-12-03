We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This is what Yahoo readers couldn't stop buying during Cyber Monday — all still on sale
It's a shopping frenzy! Yahoo readers are grabbing Apple AirPods, Roombas and more.
As your deal-savvy besties, we pride ourselves on knowing the difference between a marvelous markdown and a definite dud. Years of experience and a plethora of price-tracking tools help us search the pool of Cyber Monday deals across the web so we only show you the good stuff. After all, we wouldn't recommend something that we wouldn't spend our own money on.
Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set$116$345Save $229
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds$170$249Save $79 with Prime
Saker Mini Chainsaw$42$52Save $10 with coupon
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack$73$99Save $26
LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024$35$45Save $10
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner$81$124Save $43 with Prime
Beats Solo 4 Headphones$97$200Save $103
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120)$149$250Save $101
Apple Watch Series 10$329$399Save $70 | Lowest price ever
Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum$229$380Save $151
Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush$100with coupon
AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit$49$119Save $70
But we're not the only experts — it turns out that Yahoo readers are shopping aficionados too! Based on our calculations, you've been scooping up certain deals in droves in the lead-up to Cyber Monday — and we approve! The sales are seriously unreal. We're talking about a Martha Stewart-loved Bissell wet-dry vac for a record-low price and wildly popular Beats headphones for 50% off.
We crunched the numbers to uncover the top 15 deals you snapped up today. Scroll to see what's trending, and make sure to watch this space — we'll be updating as new trends trickle in. Now excuse us while we shop til we drop.
A single quality knife can easily cost north of $100, if not more — and this bestselling Henkels set gets you 15 pieces for just $130. With over 13,000 five-star ratings to back it up, you'd be remiss if you skip out on this deal. Did we mention these blades topped our list of the best knives and knife sets?
For Apple fans, these No. 1 bestsellers are a must-have upgrade. They're dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, so no worries about getting caught in a downpour during your morning run. Seamless connection with all your Apple devices makes switching between your iPhone, iPad and Mac a breeze. The battery gives you up to six hours of listening time per charge — and up to 30 hours with the charging case.
If you have trees, they probably need pruning — especially this time of the year. This mini chainsaw is just the ticket for small branches, bushes and other odd jobs outdoors. The No. 1 bestseller is just a few dollars shy of the lowest price we've seen.
Need to keep track of your wallet? A pet? Luggage? Car keys? This set of four gives you more bang for your buck than buying AirTags individually (you'll pay $18 a pop versus $24). Score them now while they're priced within a couple bucks of their all-time low. You don't know you need these until you get them — and then you'll wonder how you ever managed without them.
Let Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel, Moana and some of their pals join in on the holiday fun. Build a small scene for each princess — Ariel's undersea palace and Moana's boat, for example — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five players.
At nearly 35% off, this small yet mighty machine is on sale for just about as low as it's likely to go — this price even beats Prime Day! And when you consider how much money it'll save you in professional cleaning bills (and replacement carpet or furniture), it'll pay for itself in just a few uses.
These beloved cans are 50% off — their lowest price yet — so you can get that rich audio and punchy bass Beats is synonymous with for only a Benjamin right now. They're easy to pair with Apple devices and have over 40 hours of battery life for on-the-go audio bliss.
This streamlined model is beloved for its ability to get the job done quickly, quietly and effectively. It's compact (only 3.1 inches high) for shimmying under shallow areas, offers three levels of suction and maps out carpet and hardwood floors in neat rows to ensure it doesn't miss a beat. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, so grab one while you still can.
With a larger crystal-clear display, features like Fall and Crash Detection and the powerful S10 chip driving it all, this is one of the most powerful Apple Watches yet. At $70 off, this is among the best deals we've seen for the model. This brand-new watch only debuted earlier this fall and it has never been priced lower.
A Martha Stewart-approved vacuum down to its lowest price ever? Say no more!
Stewart shared her enthusiasm for the vacuum-mop hybrid on Instagram, uploading eight photos of it doing the dirty work around her kitchen. "The design is simple, the parts easy to clean and anyone can use it," she wrote.
Three modes — Daily Clean, Sensitive and Whitening — offer a personalized clean, with 30-second timers guiding you to switch quadrants for a total of two minutes of brushing. Sparkling teeth = fewer trips to the dentist in 2025. Win-win.
This is on par with the lowest price we spotted on this model all year.
The AncestryDNA test kit isn't just a fun test you take — it's a huge conversation starter. This test is a simple saliva test that gives users information on their background and ethnic origins, among other things. It's a great gift for your grandparents, parents, sister or any family member who loves digging into the family tree. Plus, it's down to its lowest price ever.