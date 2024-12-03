This is what Yahoo readers couldn't stop buying during Cyber Monday — all still on sale

What are Yahoo readers going crazy for this Cyber Monday? Henckels knives, AirPods and Bissell vacs to name a few. (Amazon)

As your deal-savvy besties, we pride ourselves on knowing the difference between a marvelous markdown and a definite dud. Years of experience and a plethora of price-tracking tools help us search the pool of Cyber Monday deals across the web so we only show you the good stuff. After all, we wouldn't recommend something that we wouldn't spend our own money on.

But we're not the only experts — it turns out that Yahoo readers are shopping aficionados too! Based on our calculations, you've been scooping up certain deals in droves in the lead-up to Cyber Monday — and we approve! The sales are seriously unreal. We're talking about a Martha Stewart-loved Bissell wet-dry vac for a record-low price and wildly popular Beats headphones for 50% off.

We crunched the numbers to uncover the top 15 deals you snapped up today. Scroll to see what's trending, and make sure to watch this space — we'll be updating as new trends trickle in. Now excuse us while we shop til we drop.

Amazon Saker Mini Chainsaw $42 $52 Save $10 with coupon If you have trees, they probably need pruning — especially this time of the year. This mini chainsaw is just the ticket for small branches, bushes and other odd jobs outdoors. The No. 1 bestseller is just a few dollars shy of the lowest price we've seen. Save $10 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Amazon Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush $100 with coupon Three modes — Daily Clean, Sensitive and Whitening — offer a personalized clean, with 30-second timers guiding you to switch quadrants for a total of two minutes of brushing. Sparkling teeth = fewer trips to the dentist in 2025. Win-win. This is on par with the lowest price we spotted on this model all year. with coupon $100 at Amazon