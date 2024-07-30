This jewelry cleaner is 'a breeze' to use and gets items 'looking like new' — and it's on sale right now

There's nothing worse than when your beloved jewelry starts looking a little duller or less sparkly than when you first got it. Instead of trying to clean your pieces by hand, you might want to check out the LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner on Amazon Canada.

The jewellery cleaner is currently on sale for $59, which is 15 per cent off of its original price tag of $70. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and shoppers say the small appliance gets their items "looking like new."

To see what other shoppers are saying about this handy device, keep scrolling.

The details

The cleaner works on a variety of items such as glasses, dentures, coins, makeup brushes, keys, watches and, of course, jewelry.

You put your items into the cleaner along with some water and then let the ultrasonic sound waves get to work. It utilizes tiny bubbles at a high frequency to remove dirt, grease and more from your items and gets into all the nooks and crannies for a thorough clean.

The cleaner comes with five pre-set cleaning cycles to choose from ranging from 90 seconds to ten minutes.

In terms of size, it takes up about the space of a small toaster, so it's easy to store or leave out on your counter without taking up too much real estate.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 3,500+ reviews

⭐ 4.3-star average rating

🏅Makes your items "sparkling clean."

According to one shopper, the device does an "excellent job," makes "cleaning a breeze" and gets their items looking "sparkling clean."

LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner (Photo via Amazon).

LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner $59 $70 Save $11 See at Amazon

Another said it gets their items "looking like new" and one shopper said it made their rings and gold chain look "super shiny."

However, some say that the device is "a bit noisy." One shopper did note that it's "pretty loud," but it's only noisy when it's being used.

The verdict

Although it might be a little loud while it's running, shoppers overall say the LifeBasis Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner will make your jewellery, glasses and other items look sparkling clean. It gets rid of stains, tarnishes, dirt and grime and makes your pieces look brand new.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.