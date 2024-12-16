This Kate Spade wallet is $26 (almost 75% off!) and comes in time for Christmas

Still gift shopping? Here's a sleek, chic card case that would be a welcome discovery in any stocking.

If you're still gift shopping, we get it. This is a busy time, and your calendar is packed. But if you're not quite ready to purchase a gift card just to cross someone off your list, here's an idea: this compact Kate Spade wallet. Fashionistas and minimalists alike will love this simple card case that's small enough to fit in their favorite belt bag but large enough to hold all their cards and some cash. Better yet? It's almost 75% off and ships in time for Christmas.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This wallet normally retails for around $99. But at Kate Spade Outlet, it's down to just $26 when you use code EXTRA25 at checkout. You can score this baby on sale in seven colors, including classic black and sparkly silver. At this price, you could get one for your giftee, one for yourself and even a couple more as stocking stuffers.

Why do I need this? 🤔

With two card slots on either side and a larger pocket in the middle for storing a little cash, this wallet is just big enough for the essentials. Plus, its size makes it easy to carry in any handbag. When you want to go completely hands-free, it's even small enough to fit in a coat pocket.

The card case is made from a patent fabric or faux saffiano leather depending on the color you choose and it features Kate Spade's signature script logo. It also comes packaged in a pretty, easy-to-wrap box — much appreciated thanks to those aforementioned packed schedules!

Gifting a teen driver who has a fresh license to tote around? How about the woman on the go who only carries a small crossbody? Here's their new MVP — most valuable present, that is. (Kate Spade Outlet)

What reviewers say 💬

Plenty of Kate Spade Outlet shoppers agree: This card case makes a great gift.

Pros 👍

"I gave this wallet as a gift to my bonus sister and she loved it," said one shopper. "The options are endless; it is beautiful, so you would be proud to pull it out at a high-end event; it is thin, with maximum utility to hold IDs, a little cash, [your] favorite credit cards and a breathmint."

"Wanted a small purse to carry credit cards and a small amount of cash! Being in my favorite color, I had to have it," said a fan of the pink wallet. "Beautifully boxed, would make an excellent gift."

"I love carrying this around," added a third reviewer. "It fits inside my pocket. I'm not a big purse carrier person, so this helps me."

Cons 👎

One shopper said the packaging could have been a little better. "It's great, except that I bought it for a gift and they put a big green $29 sticker on it that was very difficult to remove," they explained.

Of course, this also might get lost in larger purses — so if you're shopping for someone who prefers a big, roomy tote, we suggest taking a gander at some of Kate Spade Outlet's larger wallets.

Speaking of roomier wallets, it turns out that Kenzie has a big sister:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.