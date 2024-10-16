This layering top 'hides the lumps and bumps', it's down to $20 — nearly 45% off

One of the most important parts of your fall fashion wardrobe (besides a good pair of black booties) is a top for layering. With the temps dropping, you're going to want something that will keep you warm without being too warm, you know? Of course, Amazon has tons of layering pieces to choose from and I've zeroed in on this flattering top for the days when even forecasters are guessing about what to wear: it's the Halife Off Shoulder Top and right now it's just $20 for Prime members, down from $36 — that's 44% off!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We don't usually see the Halife Off Shoulder Top go on sale at this time of year — the price tends to dip when short sleeves are in demand. But right now, with a 44% discount for Prime members, you'll be wearing this over tanks and under cardigans so much, the cost per wear will go down to just pennies. If you don't have Prime, you can still nab this top on sale for $24 (33% off).

Why do I need this? 🤔

For those of you looking for something with long sleeves that won't swallow you up and scratch your neck while the season tries to make up its mind about what kind of weather it wants to throw at us, this is the top you want. It's got Flashdance vibes but it doesn't require a dancer's body to look cute. It's designed to be slouchy, but you don't have to show off your shoulders if you don't want to. It looks fab over a tank top and it's loose enough to disguise certain parts you might want to hide.

It's made with a blend of rayon, polyester and spandex, which makes it stretchy, flowy and very easy to care for. It also comes in 24 colors to choose from, so you can have one to match your every mood!

Sassy weather calls for a sassy top. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Need some convincing to add this to your cart? More than 11,700 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Very forgiving and flattering," gushed a five-star fan. "I have some rolls which make me self-conscious, but the oversized shape hides the lumps and bumps. I love it."

"The shirt is casual but can also be dressed up," a savvy shopper shared. "It's not heavy at all. I like the light breezy fabric. It was baggy enough in all the right places … great to hide muffin tops. It's a great staple for any wardrobe… doesn't wrinkle and is a great grab-and-go top!! I highly recommend!!!"

"I like how comfortable this shirt is," shared another rave reviewer. "I bought three other colors and love them all. I like that they are long enough to cover my rear in leggings but can also be worn with jeans without covering your rear. I wear these shirts almost every day."

"This is one of the cutest shirts with it hanging over the shoulder," opined a happy shopper. "Do be advised that the shirt does come in larger than size so I would size down. It does have some elasticity to it so it is a bit forgiving around the waist area which I like. Would highly recommend for anyone wanting a cute and comfortable shirt."

Cons 👎

While shoppers are generally fans of the top, a few reviewers take issue with the colors. "Perfect for highlighting your clavicle," shared a four-star reviewer. "The color is more marled than solid, which is why I gave it a four. Otherwise really soft, cozy, and flattering. So keep that in mind if you're not into that slight two-toned look.

Another shopper notes that certain colors are on the see-through side. "Ordered this in khaki and pink," started this second four-star reviewer. "Pink was completely sheer, the khaki was a gorgeous color. The fabric is soft and super comfy." The reviewer also found that the shirt itself is "very long" and the difference in sizes is "huge."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover, 4-Pack $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $19 $35 Save $16 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $16 $48 Save $32 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers $22 $52 Save $30 with Prime See at Amazon