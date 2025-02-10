We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This 'light but warm' teddy is 'perfect for travel' — grab it for as little as $20
Dull coats are out — this faux-shearling wonder with fleecy flair is comfy, stylish and has fabulous layering potential.
Ready for some good news? Winter won’t last forever. Sure, it’s still chilly out, but if you'd like to get a bit of a break from that that bulky, oversized puffer you've been skulking around in, have a look at Amazon’s crowd-pleasing Comeon Teddy Coat. Oh, and have a look at its current price — just $20! It's just right for that midwinter escape and getting in the mood for spring — without too much heft.
This faux fur coat features a roomy fit and irresistible fluff appeal that makes stepping outside feel delightfully luxe.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
This cuddly coat goes on sale occasionally throughout the year, but this is the lowest price we've seen for it in Khaki and Black Plaid since last summer. There are 15 other colors to choose from, but you won't see it for higher than $34. If you want something cozy without a lot of monetary commitment to get you through the rest of the season, this is the deal to jump on.
Why do I need this? 🧐
Aside from its “Obviously, I’m dazzling” style, this snuggly jacket keeps you toasty without weighing you down. Not only is it fuzzy on the outside, but it's fleece-lined as well with a roomy fit that will make you feel like you're wrapped in a blanket. It has a zip closure and lapels for a touch of sophistication.
What reviewers say 💬
More than 6,800 shoppers are already luxuriating in this cozy coat.
Pros 👍
"Perfect for travel!" gushed an excited jet-setter. "Light but warm! Perfect for my international flight!"
"I got this last minute to use as a layer with other fleece sweaters in Connecticut with a little fear of it not being warm enough for the 20-36 degree weather all week," wrote another rave reviewer. "It actually was perfect and not too heavy or too cold at all with just a normal sweater/long sleeve beneath! I got a size large to leave plenty of room for layers regardless and think it was the best choice. I’m super impressed and will be using it anytime the weather dips back in Florida."
"I feel like I'm wearing the softest teddy bear in the world," another five-star fan raved. "Not bulky, but so warm and cozy. This will be perfect for indoor and outdoor. Makes me want to curl up on the couch and read a book with a cup of tea. LOVE IT!"
Cons 👎
Some shoppers are way impressed ... but not without a wee gripe.
"This jacket is sooooooo warm," a happy shopper cooed before carping: "If it had a hood it would be even better."
Another shopper wrote: "The jacket was really nice. Super soft, keeps me warm ... I wish it had a hood, though."
Can get enough plush outerwear? This fuzzy jacket comes in 17 different colors.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
