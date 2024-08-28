This lightweight leaf blower 'has amazing power,' and it's down to just $45 for Labor Day

It's Labor Day weekend which, in addition to sales, means the unofficial transition to all things fall: tailgating, changing out your wardrobe and, yes, those falling leaves burying your yard. But the Kimo Cordless Leaf Blower can help take care of that pesky yard work. It's lightweight and, most importantly, affordable.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

A quick search for leaf blowers will reveal quite a few options, but not many will pop up that's as well-priced as this one. It's marked down by 25% — $45 from $60 — and comes quite highly reviewed. It's also the lowest price this particular leaf blower has ever been.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Leaf blowers make raking a thing of the past, but many models are heavy, require corded power, blow off noxious exhaust, or suffer from any number of other inconveniences. The Kimo offers a lightweight, clean-running, cordless alternative that makes tackling the peskiest of yard chores a breeze.

Weighing in at 2.8 pounds, the Kimo Leaf Blower is the welterweight champion of yard tools. It blows air at around 170 miles per hour. For reference, the much higher-priced Black and Decker leaf blower has an air speed of only 125 miles per hour. The Kimo is also quiet-ish — while you'll definitely hear it, it clocks in at 70 decibels. That's roughly the same volume as a washing machine.

You'll get around half an hour of usage per charge. That might not sound like a lot, but 170 miles per hour of wind over half an hour will let you move a huge amount of leaves with minimal effort.

This compact leaf blower can help you conquer yardwork without ever grabbing the rake. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Pros 👍

"Two years later, and this is one of the most useful yard maintenance tools I own!" said a long-term devotee. "I waited to leave a review to see if the battery would keep going and it sure has! I use this tool almost daily and typically only need to charge on the weekend. I ended up buying one for a family member too. Highly recommend! Great value for the money too!"

"Nice, lightweight and enough power!" said one fan. "We're both 77 years old, so we're pleased that this blower is lightweight and has enough power with no cord to drag around."

"This tiny, light blower has amazing power! Recommended these to all our friends," shared another.

One user even said it's the "best tool since the bread slicer." She goes on to say, "I'm in love with this leaf blower. I have two friends ordering one each as we're all old ladies who need the helping hand."

Still another shopper answered the question we all were asking, "This blows away the competition!" They added, "I would not hesitate to buy this product again and highly recommend it if you are looking for a lightweight, powerful leaf blower!"

"I use it much more frequently than the corded leaf blower because it is so easy. I was concerned about the on/off switch not locking down but it has not been a problem," wrote one reviewer. "Downside is that replacement batteries seem to be unavailable and are pricey."

Cons 👎

"It does an okay job on dry leaves on a concrete driveway or a wooden deck but it struggles with wet leaves and It also struggles with leaves on a gravel driveway," said one reviewer. "My biggest complaint is that it does not do anywhere near a good job with dry leaves on grass."

One reviewer cautions those with large yards, as "the batteries are an issue — they run out too quickly."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Auto

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Dormzie Tire Inflator $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

Home and kitchen

Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6 $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $17 $70 Save $53 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $24 $50 Save $26 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $26 $110 Save $84 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $35 $70 Save $35 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 See at Amazon

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon