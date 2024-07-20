We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This magical beach blanket that repels sand and water is down to just $13
Spread out and stay grit-free on this spacious, waterproof lounging base at the beach, park or wherever you do your summer frolicking.
We all love lounging on the beach, but finding bits of sand all over your clothing, shoes and bags after the perfect summer day can be pretty annoying. Lucky for us, someone invented this clever blanket that repels sand while keeping you dry. The best part? You can get the Isopho Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket for just $13 when you apply the on-page coupon. You can be a beach baby from now until the end of September.
This brilliant sand-proof towel is also water-resistant. (It's made of 210T polyester, which repels water better than an umbrella!)
Why is it a good deal? 💰
Right now, with the discount and on-page coupon you can grab this towel for as low as $13 — that's a buck shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for it and we don't expect it to drop again until it's too cold for the beach.
Why do I need this? 🧐
This oversized beach blanket is designed to repel sand, so that you're not constantly wiping it off when you want to lie down and catch some rays, and it'll stay unsullied when you're ready to wrap it up and call it a day. It's sand-proof and water-resistant, plus it doesn't get picked up by the wind.
It's made of 210 polyester, which repels water even better than an umbrella and easily shakes off any sand that gets on it. It's spacious, too — big enough to fit three to five people. Not a beach bum? The Isopho will also be your best friend at a picnic, or as an anytime waterproof cover whenever and wherever rain threatens.
This amazing blanket comes with four anchors to keep it from flying off on windy days and a drawstring bag for easy carrying. It's also super low-maintenance. It folds up really small, so you don't have to lug around a large blanket with you, and you can just chuck it in the washing machine after your al fresco adventure.
What reviewers say 💬
Plenty of sunbathing beauties have given the Isopho a five-star review.
Pros 👍
"Love this blanket," shared a shopper. "We have taken it hiking, on a picnic and to the beach. It is everything that it says it is. Lightweight, folds small, water-resistant and easy to clean. Would definitely purchase again."
"A must-have for the beach," says a reviewer. "This is a nice size for a few people and their stuff. It keeps things off the sand, is easy to pack in a beach bag and dries quickly."
"Awesome beach blanket," echoed another. Though FYI: "I did buy better stakes for the blanket, as the ones that it came with were not great on a very windy day."
A fourth chimed in: "These are hands-down the best beach blankets available. They’re big, lightweight, fold small, stay put, easy to brush off...perfect!"
Cons 👎
Some shoppers say there are a few things to be aware of.
Overall, it is helpful and portable," wrote a savvy shopper. "Very convenient, it is inside my car's trunk and ready to use. The only downside is that it gets wet easily because humidity passes through it."
"I love the blanket for the beach it is lightweight bright comfortable and huge," another customer shared. "My only complaint is it’s very difficult to fold which makes traveling with it impractical. But I will continue to throw it in my bag bunched up because it is wonderful at the beach. I would recommend it to a friend but advise the packing is difficult."
The more the merrier with this blanket — it's big enough to fit 4-7 people. Choose from four fun colors! Don't forget to clip the on-page coupon to get the full deal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
