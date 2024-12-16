This men's leather wallet makes a money holiday gift — and it's down to $8

Win the holidays with this fan favorite that comes in 36 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Also, don't worry — it arrives before Christmas!

Is it just us or are the guys in our lives not the easiest to shop for around the holidays? Yep, sometimes figuring out the perfect present can feel like a game of Clue, but we've found a practical gift any man is sure to love and it'll only set you back $8. This holiday gem is none other than the top-selling Travelambo Slim Wallet and right now, it's back to the lowest it's been all year. If you're worried about timing, rest assured that it will arrive at your doorstep before Christmas.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Costing less than lunch, this popular six-slot wallet is so inexpensive, we wouldn't be surprised if you stocked up and gave one to every guy on your list. This is the lowest we've seen it go this year, so you know you're getting a fantastic deal. (Note that prices vary slightly by color.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Each wallet is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it's equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep credit card and ID information safe. Choose from 28 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to fun brights. Nothing beats the ease of being organized. This lightweight wallet makes it simple to find what you need at a glance, yet it maintains a slim profile — and it lasts for years.

Give the gift of a simplified — and streamlined — life. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Here are a few reasons why 40,000-plus five-star fans call this the "best wallet ever."

Pros 👍

Shared one five-star reviewer: "Slim and sleek, holds just what I need and fits nicely in my front pocket. No more butt cheek pain from sitting on my old 3-fold wallet."

"Sleek, good quality and nicely priced!" said a happy customer. "I bought this for hubby as he doesn't have a ton of stuff in his wallet and his back pocket looked so bulky! He loves it! Has his cards and cash in there … the things he needs, not an excess wallet. I liked it so much, I bought one too for my small purse ... all I need is my cards and some cash ... I mean, does anyone carry a checkbook anymore?"

Take it from this dude: "I purchased mine in December 2018. That is just over five years ago. I've never had a wallet last that long. Still going strong. Still looks great. No stitching coming loose or finish flaking off. I bought this when I was wanting to go from a back pocket to a front pocket and I am extremely happy that I did it."

Cons 👎

One shopper said it holds onto cards a little too tightly: "At first, once you have the card slots full, it can be very difficult to get a card back out," said one fan. "But once it 'breaks in,' it is an awesome wallet!"

"I do like the fact that it is lightweight," reported another. "It holds credit cards, driver's license and insurance cards. However, the slots for the cards are very tight, making it difficult to remove the cards as needed."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

