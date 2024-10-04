This power station is a quiet alternative to noisy generators — and it's 50% off

Charge your devices, keep your appliances running and save your sanity with this portable, emergency-ready No. 1 bestseller.

There's nothing quite like escaping to the wilderness or hitting the road in your RV — until you're cut off from the one thing that powers it all. Whether it's your phone, fridge or coffee maker, losing power when you're off the grid can turn a peaceful getaway into a stressful scramble. But whether you’re camping, RVing or prepping for a power outage, the EcoFlow Delta 2 has got your back. Even better, this best-selling power station is over 50% off at Amazon as Prime Day draws near.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Power stations like this usually come with a hefty price tag, but at $489 (down from $999!), this is an incredible deal. Considering the versatility of the Delta 2 and its ability to charge multiple devices while keeping appliances running, it's hard to beat the value. Even pricier gas-powered generators pale in comparison when you consider this model's clean energy, lack of noise and zero fumes.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This falls into the category of "things you don't think about until you need them." If you love camping or RVing — or live in an area prone to power outages — this generator can be a lifesaver. It's not just about charging your phone (though you'll thank yourself when your phone doesn't die mid-trip). We're talking about keeping your food cold or even powering tools. It's portable enough to take with you and powerful enough to keep you going for days.

For those who like camping but not giving up all the luxuries of home, the Delta 2 is worth the investment. Imagine your string lights, heated blankets or even a coffee maker, all while enjoying the great outdoors. This generator provides users with 1 kilowatt-hour of power but is expandable up to 3kWh with extra batteries.

With its expandable battery and 15(!) outlets, it can keep essential appliances and devices running smoothly during both short outages and extended breaks from the grid. Plus, it's easy to use and charges incredibly fast, going from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes and fully charging in 80 minutes with AC input. There's even an optional solar panel available if AC power isn't an option.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station has 15 outlets to keep you juiced up. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the Delta 2 has earned a solid reputation for being a reliable, versatile power station that users trust.

Pros 👍

The Delta 2 can be a game-changer during a power outage, especially when it comes to preventing food spoilage. One satisfied reviewer shared, "In the first week it already saved my fridge from spoiling during a five-hour power outage." They also praised the device’s ease of use: "The app is pretty straightforward, support gives a real human being, and quality seems reliable with low temp cutoff and other safeguards in place."

Another user highlighted its versatility, using it to run multiple appliances at once: "I've tested this with my Blendtec (similar to a Vitamix). And it worked awesome. I was able to run it full blast and it was only pulling about 600 watts or 1/4 of the total allowed by the unit. I was also able to run a projector, Chromecast, speakers and a lamp for about 12 hours. When I checked, the Delta 2 still had 55% battery left."

"This is a solid built product," praised another user who used the Delta 2 in their vehicle. "The bottom edges have these rubber bumpers for extra protection. The form factor is designed well to fit in the car."

Cons 👎

While there's a lot to love about the Delta 2, one user noted the fan's volume as a drawback: "When plugged into the AC wall, the Delta 2's fans were very loud." However, the same reviewer pointed out an easy fix: "You can lower the charging speed from 1200 watts to 600 watts via the app, and the fan won't be as loud."

"My biggest complaint is the app," said another shopper. "It could have better capability of turning things on and off remotely, as well as warnings for battery discharge. However, it does show you the essentials. Hopefully the app will improve over time, and the unit will be more controllable."

