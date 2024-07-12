This 'powerful' juicer is a whopping 83% off (that's $830!) ahead of Amazon Prime Day — shop it for $170

You don't have to wait until Prime Day for juicy deals.

If you're looking to get more fruits and veg into your diet, adding fresh-pressed juices into your routine is an easy and delicious way to do so. Buying freshly squeezed juices from cafes and grocery stores can quickly add up, so you're often better off doing it yourself.

Amazon Canada currently has thousands of products on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, including $800 off this Masticating Juicer. In the past month, more than 1,000 people have bought this product and it's a bestseller in its category.

To see more about the deal and what people are saying about it, keep scrolling.

The details

Unlike some juicers, this slow-press cold juicer doesn't have a blade, which means more of your fruit and vegetables are processed instead of getting clogged in the blade. Because it uses slow-pressing technology, your juice will be brighter in colour and have less sediment than other juicers.

It has a large chute that accommodates up to 4.8 inches and produces a yield of 98 per cent of juice from what you put into it.

It's quiet, easy to assemble and easy to take apart, with only three of its parts needing to be cleaned when you're done juicing. Best of all, it's only $170 rather than it's normal price of $1,000 as part of the early sales for Amazon Prime Day.

What reviewers are saying

🛍️ 3,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.4-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say it's "powerful" and "efficient"

This best-seller is "powerful" and "efficient," and one shopper says they are "extremely impressed" and that they "highly recommend" it over other juicers.

Another says the juice yield is "awesome" and that cleaning up "is a breeze." They said the juicer can process tough vegetables like beets, celery, turmeric and even lemons with their peel on "with no difficulties."

Save 83 per cent on this 4.8" Slow Cold Press Juicer on Amazon (Photo via Amazon).

Masticating Juicer $170 $1,000 Save $830 See at Amazon

In terms of appearance, one shopper says it has a "sleek and modern design" that makes a "beautiful addition" to their kitchen.

However, one person shared that they find some of the produce gets "stuck on the side" of the juicer. Another echoed that sentiment, saying the "feed can get stuck" if you're dealing with fibrous vegetables and that it can be "a bit loud."

The verdict

If you're trying to get more produce into your diet, shoppers say this early Prime Day deal will help with that. People describe it as "powerful," that they're "extremely impressed" with how well it juices and that it looks "beautiful" in their kitchen.

That being said, some think that it's "a bit loud" and say that tough vegetables can get caught in the feed and on the side of the juicer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

