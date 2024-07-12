Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This 'powerful' juicer is a whopping 83% off (that's $830!) ahead of Amazon Prime Day — shop it for $170

You don't have to wait until Prime Day for juicy deals.

Sarah Rohoman
Preparing cold pressed juice in the kitchen.
Save 83 per cent on a 4.8" Slow Cold Press Juicer on Amazon (Photo via Getty).

If you're looking to get more fruits and veg into your diet, adding fresh-pressed juices into your routine is an easy and delicious way to do so. Buying freshly squeezed juices from cafes and grocery stores can quickly add up, so you're often better off doing it yourself.

Amazon Canada currently has thousands of products on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, including $800 off this Masticating Juicer. In the past month, more than 1,000 people have bought this product and it's a bestseller in its category.

To see more about the deal and what people are saying about it, keep scrolling.

Canoly

Masticating Juicer

$170$1,000Save $830

This juicer is a best-seller with a 4.4 rating on Amazon and over 3,000 ratings. 

$170 at Amazon

Unlike some juicers, this slow-press cold juicer doesn't have a blade, which means more of your fruit and vegetables are processed instead of getting clogged in the blade. Because it uses slow-pressing technology, your juice will be brighter in colour and have less sediment than other juicers.

It has a large chute that accommodates up to 4.8 inches and produces a yield of 98 per cent of juice from what you put into it.

It's quiet, easy to assemble and easy to take apart, with only three of its parts needing to be cleaned when you're done juicing. Best of all, it's only $170 rather than it's normal price of $1,000 as part of the early sales for Amazon Prime Day.

🛍️ 3,000+ reviews

⭐ 4.4-star average rating

🏅Shoppers say it's "powerful" and "efficient"

This best-seller is "powerful" and "efficient," and one shopper says they are "extremely impressed" and that they "highly recommend" it over other juicers.

Another says the juice yield is "awesome" and that cleaning up "is a breeze." They said the juicer can process tough vegetables like beets, celery, turmeric and even lemons with their peel on "with no difficulties."

Masticating Juicer, 4.8-inch Slow Cold Press Juicer with Larger Feed Chute, Pure Juicer Machines for Vegetables & Fruits, Easy to Clean with Brush
Save 83 per cent on this 4.8" Slow Cold Press Juicer on Amazon (Photo via Amazon).

In terms of appearance, one shopper says it has a "sleek and modern design" that makes a "beautiful addition" to their kitchen.

However, one person shared that they find some of the produce gets "stuck on the side" of the juicer. Another echoed that sentiment, saying the "feed can get stuck" if you're dealing with fibrous vegetables and that it can be "a bit loud."

If you're trying to get more produce into your diet, shoppers say this early Prime Day deal will help with that. People describe it as "powerful," that they're "extremely impressed" with how well it juices and that it looks "beautiful" in their kitchen.

That being said, some think that it's "a bit loud" and say that tough vegetables can get caught in the feed and on the side of the juicer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

