This 'really flattering' lacy top, ideal for layering, is only $13 — over 60% off

More than 10,000 five-star reviewers love how it skims the body, and they're pairing it with sweaters and blazers.

Flattering tops that work year-round always give you the best bang for your buck. While we're wishing away winter with our eye on spring, it's time to find a flattering top that's 1) cute and 2) looks great with layers. Well, not only does the Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse look amazing on its own, but it's also excellent under a sweater, jean jacket or blazer. Oh, and it just so happens to be on sale for as little as $13 at Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Right now, this popular lacy blouse is on sale starting at $13. Prices vary between colors and sizes, but you shouldn't pay much more than $20 no matter what you choose. With a deal like this, you can pick up a whole boatload of 'em.

Why do I need this? 🤔

When something this good comes along, Amazon shoppers take notice. Picking up a flattering blouse that’s high-end chic with a low-end price tag is easy — the hard part will be deciding on a color. It's available in 20 hues, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. That said, classic black is marked down the most, with versatile white a close second. So whether you like a toned-down or punched-up wardrobe, there’s a perfect hue (or perhaps two!) for you.

This adorable tank is a just-right layer under all those sweaters and blazers. (Amazon)

What the reviewers say 💬

Over 10,000 enthusiastic five-star reviewers say this versatile top is also loose-fitting enough to camouflage trouble spots.

Pros 👍

"It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," wrote this satisfied customer. "I have a very large bust, so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"

"I love that this shirt is lined in the front. ... So awesome to not be able to see through a light-colored shirt!" revealed this five-star reviewer. "The shirt is a nice soft white and the lace trim is a good amount. ... Feels flirty and youthful but not childish. Will definitely get a lot of wear out of this one!"

"I took a gamble on this, and I love it," said another buyer. "I bought it in the light purple or lilac color and it is gorgeous. It's great because it's a tank but it's dressy a little bit with the lace and especially for a mature woman. It covers a little bit more on the shoulder, but it's still feminine."

Cons 👎

The fashionista just above also felt it was a little tight in the bosom area. "I'm a 38C and ... I could stand with a tiny bit more room in the bust, but not enough to make me order a large, which I think would be overwhelming in other areas."

"Nice shirt but a little tight around the bust," echoed this shopper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

