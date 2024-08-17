This 'really flattering' lacy top that's great for layering is a steal at $16

The all-season blouse looks great on its own or layered when the A/C is pumping.

Flattering tops that work year-round — with just a few layers and accessories — always give you the best bang for your buck. The Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse is the style boost you need this August. Not only does it look amazing on its own, but it's also a great layering piece to wear under a sweater or lightweight jacket when the air conditioning is a little too chilly. A top that's both cute and comfortable is a very welcome wardrobe addition indeed, especially when it's on sale for as little as $16 at Amazon.

Right now, the popular lacy blouse is on sale starting at $16 on Amazon. Prices vary between colors and sizes, but you won't pay more than $16. With a deal like this, you can pick up a whole boatload of 'em.

When something this good comes along, Amazon shoppers take notice. Picking up a blouse that’s high-end chic with a low-end price tag is easy — the hard part will be deciding on a color. It's currently available in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. That said, classic black is currently marked down the most, with versatile white a close second. So whether you like a toned-down or punched-up wardrobe, there’s a perfect hue (or perhaps two!) for you.

Over 10,000 enthusiastic five-star reviewers call it a versatile top that's also loose-fitting enough to camouflage trouble spots.

“It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," wrote this satisfied customer. "I have a very large bust, so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"

"I love that this shirt is lined in the front. ... So awesome to not be able to see through a light-colored shirt!" revealed this five-star reviewer. "The shirt is a nice soft white and the lace trim is a good amount. ... Feels flirty and youthful but not childish. Will definitely get a lot of wear out of this one!"

"Must-have in every color! I'm obsessed," one fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors."

This fashionista felt it was a little tight in the bosom area. "I’m a 38C and wow I could stand with a tiny bit more room in the bust, but not enough to make me order a large, which I think would be overwhelming in other areas."

"Nice shirt but a little tight around the bust," echoed this shopper.

"Size matters," reported one buyer. "I really like this shirt. I ordered a medium but it was pretty tight across the bust, so I returned it and ordered an XL hoping it would fit like pictured. Nope! I swim in it. I haven’t returned it to try out the large."

