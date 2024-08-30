This rich mom-style sweatshirt 'rivals Lululemon,' but it's $20 (over 60% off)

Effortless, frugal style on the go: The Automet Half-Zip Pullover costs nearly 6 times less than its splurgier counterpart.

Been seeing the term "rich mom-style" floating around your social media feeds? The trend seems to be popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: the Automet Half-Zip Pullover, which is the epitome of chic "mom-running-errands-esque" attire. Many reviewers say it's a dead ringer for the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118. The Automet, on the other hand, is currently on sale for about one-sixth of that at Amazon. Turns out rich mom is also fashionably frugal!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

According to our price trackers, this sweatshirt has been on sale for $26 a few times, but the heather grey color is down to just $20 with the on-page coupon. Several other colors down to $24 — with savings from 50% to 60% off, that's darn good deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

While most sweatshirts — though comfy — tend to be rather shapeless and casual-looking, the Automet has a more elevated structure, with details that set it apart. For starters, it's slightly cropped for a more fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flare than your standard crewneck.

There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumb holes on the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop, though you could wear it over a tank on cooler summer nights as well.

It comes in 20 colors, including everything from classic neutrals to fun brights, in sizes XS–XL (reviewers say it generally runs true to size, but might err a little big depending on how oversized or fitted you prefer your clothes).

A sweatshirt that feels as comfy as your PJs but looks like a million bucks? This top is just oozing with rich mom energy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Just how popular is this sweatshirt? Well, it already has more than 1,600 perfect ratings from Amazon customers.

Pros 👍

"Great quality," raved one satisfied shopper. "So soft and comfy. Rivals Lululemon for a fraction of the price. Highly recommend."

"This is such a flattering fit and so comfy," swooned another. "It is cropped, but if you have high-waisted pants or wear a tank underneath, your belly is safe from showing. So comfy and warm."

"Love this sweatshirt so much that I’m considering buying it in other colors," shared a third. "No pilling or fading after washing so far. I basically live in this sweatshirt at home. I love the thumb holes as well."

Cons 👎

"My only complaint is the zipper pull is overactive," wrote an otherwise pleased buyer. "Like, bounces around nonstop and makes a little jingling sound." That said, they added, "This sweatshirt is super soft and I like it perhaps a little more than the Lululemon Oversized Scuba. It’s a better fit on me and lighter than the Scuba, so easier to wear, but still cozy and warm enough. It’s very soft inside!"

Several reviewers had the same note as this final fan, who said, "One small drawback is that it is somewhat short if you are tall. Overall, though, I love this sweatshirt."

And to complete your rich mom 'fit, how about a chic pair of Reese Witherspoon-approved sneakers so you can run errands in style?

Amazon Tretorn Rawlins Sneakers $84 Form meets function with these classy kicks, which sport lightweight EcoOrtholite insoles and extra cushioning at the heel. "I wore Tretorns in high school," shared a fan. "I am 53 years old and love them even more; they are so comfortable and I love the colors. I definitely would purchase again." $84 at Amazon

