This soap lightens dark spots freakishly fast, fans say — it's just $20 per pack

It's typical to show a little more skin in the summer — and to feel self-conscious about it. After all, most of us deal with skin concerns, especially as we get older, whether it's hyperpigmentation, uneven texture, or the remnants of years spent popping pimples and lounging in the sun. We know better now! To lessen visible signs of aging and damage caused by, well, living life, we've found something that has left shoppers happily "flabbergasted": The top-selling Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover soap, which helps brighten and even skin while fading discoloration. It's just $5 per bar — $20 for a four-pack.

If you struggle with dark spots, hyperpigmentation or the remnants of scars, stretch marks and acne, it can feel impossible to fade these obvious signs of aging. But what if simply lathering up in the shower could make a difference? Using Valitic's soap as your daily body wash can help visibly reduce the appearance of age spots, fine lines and discoloration within just 30 days of use, the brand claims.

The soap boasts five key ingredients that do the heavy lifting: kojic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen and turmeric. Kojic acid, the star of the show, has been shown to fade hyperpigmentation from sun damage, acne and other factors when applied topically. Vitamin C, retinol and collagen help hydrate and plump from within, working to eliminate dark spots and leave smoother, more glowing skin. Turmeric, an ingredient that reviewers say helps contribute to the soap's "refreshing and uplifting" scent, is thought to reverse discoloration when used consistently for an extended period.

The soap also includes skin-loving hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and castile oil to penetrate deep into cells and revitalize from the inside out. All of this goodness in one little $5 bar of soap? Count us in!

Shoppers say they've seen a difference in as little as one use, but Valitic recommends allowing at least a month before checking your before-and-afters. (Amazon)

More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded Valitic Kojic Acid Soap with a squeaky-clean five-star rating.

"Do not sleep on this soap!" said one shopper. "I purchased it to test out [on] the darkened spots on the inner crevices of my thighs that have darkened with age. Two months into use, and they have lightened so well. I've now used this in other areas and I can't even believe the difference! I also have started using this with hope to lighten my 'melasma mustache' that has also come about with age, and it has proven effective. ... I can't believe everything it is lightening and with rapid turnaround!"

Another reviewer raved: "My face is bright and dark spots from sun damage are almost gone! I no longer wear foundation or even a powder! My skin has never looked better, and I am 59! My chest had some sun damage and it is disappearing before my eyes. I have been using it for months and every time I shower/wash my face, it seems even better than before."

"I'm flabbergasted," marveled a final fan. "I used this for the first time today after the gym. It literally arrived this morning and this is the first time I used it. You can actually tell the difference. I wish I took a before and after photo because I genuinely am shocked. Nothing ever works this fast ever for me, but, like, wow. I'm definitely ordering more and stockpiling it. Major game changer."

Several reviewers did offer this tip: Remember to moisturize. "Kojic acid can sometimes be drying, so I made sure to follow up with a hydrating moisturizer after using the soap. This helped to maintain my skin's moisture balance and prevent any dryness," advised one user.

Another wrote, "It is a bit drying on the skin even though it smells great and lathers really well. Make sure you moisturize after you shower to prevent itchiness and dryness."

Our recommendation for keeping your skin quenched? This gentle moisturizer from Vanicream:

Amazon Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream Vanicream was formulated for sensitive skin. It's free of potential irritants, including dyes, fragrances, lanolin and parabens. In spite of its rich texture, it's noncomedogenic, meaning it's unlikely to clog pores. Its short list of ingredients includes sorbitol, which is like a moisture magnet that transfers water from the air to your face; cetearyl alcohol, which helps soften and soothe; and propylene glycol, which boosts moisture retention. It even has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. $14 at Amazon

Our reviewer wrote of Vanicream, "I find it especially effective for targeting rough skin on my knees, elbows, feet and hands, and I've experienced far less flaking and cracking since I started using it. If your skin isn't as dry as mine (lucky), you might find it a bit heavy during the warmer months, but I use it all year long. Come winter, it's an absolute must."

