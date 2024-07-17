This superb smartwatch helped me conquer a marathon, and it's $100 off for Prime Day

I've been an on-again, off-again runner my entire life. Throughout my running journey, I've tried nearly every gadget and smartwatch to help keep me motivated, including the Apple Watch, many Garmins and Fitbits, and countless other brands. No matter which gadget I strapped to my wrist, I never clicked with a smartwatch until I tried the Cheetah Pro from Amazfit. Thankfully, you don't have to waste time and money running through all the devices I did because, right now, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro is on sale for Prime Day for just $199 (33% off).

This is an absolute steal of a deal at $100 off for one of the best up-and-coming brands in fitness tech. You are getting a well-built smartwatch with all the training bells and whistles and state-of-the-art AI coaching, sleep-tracking, and incredible 14-day battery life. This all comes in a lightweight and sturdy package, with a large 1.45-inch AMOLED display that is clear and easy to read even in direct sunlight, a buttery-smooth and intuitive user interface with both touchscreen and button navigation, and a comfortable moisture-wicking nylon strap to keep it securely fastened during workouts. Paired with the Zepp App for iOS or Android, you can easily access your training and health data, set goals and training plans, and customize your watch display and settings.

I snagged my own Cheetah Pro while training for the 2023 New York City Marathon, and it was an absolute godsend. The built-in Zepp Coach feature helped me quickly and easily customize a training plan based on my experience and goals. Its industry-leading GPS also did a fantastic job tracking my running routes and keeping me on the right path, even in unfamiliar territory.

Like other Amazfit smartwatches, the Cheetah Pro has built-in AI called Zepp Flow, which you can speak to on the watch to adjust settings, send messages (Android only), or receive guidance on your training or sleep habits. While subscriptions are available to go deeper into AI coaching and sleep monitoring, the Zepp Coach training plans and Zepp Flow AI services are free.

The Cheetah Pro is not the only great smartwatch from Amazfit that is on sale for Prime Day. The dependable and affordable Amazfit Bip 5 is one of our favorites, and you can also score deals on the brand's popular Balance and T-Rex Ultra models. (I'm still partial to the Cheetah Pro, though.)

