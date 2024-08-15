This time- and money-saving breakfast sandwich maker is on rare sale for $23

McMuffin who? With the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you'll be able to customize the morning meal of your dreams.

Is there such a thing as the perfect food? It's subjective, of course, but we'd like to make the case that the humble breakfast sandwich deserves a spot in the top 10. You've got the gooeyness of the egg and cheese contrasted by crisp, salty bacon and a toasty (insert bread of choice) to round things out. And that's before you start adding any condiments, like hot sauce. As if that weren't enough to propel it to number one, it's also quite easy to make — especially if you have the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, which happens to be on rare sale for just $23 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This popular appliance doesn't often go on sale unless it's a big event like Prime Day, and this is the lowest we've seen it all year. The last time it dipped any lower was Black Friday, so you'd be wise to add it to your cart while it's just $23. Plus, think of how much money it'll save you on fast food breakfasts...

Why do I need this? 🤔

Now, you might think getting in your car, driving to Mickey D's and ordering a McMuffin from the drive-through is simpler than making a breakfast sandwich at home. But hear us out: The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker doesn't even require changing out of your PJs, and it takes just five minutes to cook your ingredients.

It's made up of different cooking plates, which you use to layer your sandwich's components. All you do is add your bottom piece of bread, precooked meat and cheese to one plate, and your egg and top piece of bread to another. Give it a few minutes to cook, then slide out the middle plate to bring all of the sandwich elements together. So much easier (and quicker) than babysitting a skillet on the stove.

Another plus? You'll be able to customize your breakfast sandwich with any ingredients you'd like, and the nonstick plates mean you'll need little to no oil/butter for cooking. (They also make cleanup a cinch, and the removable parts are dishwasher-safe.)

English muffins fit the machine perfectly, but reviewers have mentioned using everything from mini bagels to frozen waffles as the bread component. The world is your oyster, er, sandwich!

Pop your ingredients in, go finish brushing your teeth and — ta-da! A warm, melty breakfast sandwich awaits. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 29,000 Amazon customers say this gadget is "bacon" them very happy.

Pros 👍

"[The] local deli started charging $9 an egg sandwich," said one shopper. "With this gadget, I can make a turkey bacon and egg sandwich for about $2 a sandwich. Seven dollars a day savings times five days a week equals $35 dollars saved every week."

"Easy setup right out of the box," wrote another. "It took about 5-8 minutes to heat up properly and then I was a sammich-making fool! Five minutes per sandwich, super easy ... The machine is nonstick, so everything wiped off easy-peasy."

"I have saved so much time and money by investing in this breakfast sandwich maker," raved a third. "I leave it at my job and use it there, but will be taking it on camping trips in the future. Truly is an all-in-one maker!"

Cons 👎

Some reviewers shared this user's qualm: "I do wish there was a timer on there to remind me to switch it, but other than that I love this! ... I love that I can set it up and walk away to get my daughter breakfast while mine is cooking."

"This little thing is nice and fun!" wrote a final fan, adding, "Complaints about egg leaking are legit, however, if you slowly add the egg and give it time to cook slightly to seal the cracks, it doesn't leak."

What's that you say? You wish it could make two breakfast sandwiches at once? Well, ask and you shall receive:

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker $43 With this double-duty device, you and your S.O. will be able to make breakfast at the same time. "I use this every single week for a quick breakfast for me and my family before we head out for work or school," shared a reviewer. "Who needs fast food when you have this egg sandwich maker, and cleanup could not be any easier! I have bought these as gifts for my whole family, and when we travel, it is so small and easy to use, we just bring it along." $43 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

