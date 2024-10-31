We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This top-rated air fryer — on mega sale — saves an 'enormous amount of time'
The sleek, 6-quart Cosori air fryer promises 'lightning-fast cooking' and amped-up crunch factor.
I always find it just slightly unfair that enjoying homemade French fries, fried chicken and doughnuts often goes hand in hand with a house that reeks of oil. Not to mention the messy splatters that typically accompany the process. But — yay! — all of those woes go right out the window when you have an air fryer, and we've found an exceptional deal on a top-rated model: The Cosori TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer is currently down to $90 (from $120) at Amazon. Crispy-crunchy delights, here I come!
When waiting around for your oven to preheat is just out of the question (hellooo, weeknights), it's this little speed demon to the rescue.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
More than 20,000 of these kitchen heroes have been purchased in the past month alone, and if you're looking to add one of these to your food-prep arsenal, this one has an impressive 4.8-star average rating to back it up. As for the price: It's only ever dipped lower than this during big sale events like Prime Day, and by only a few bucks. By way of comparison, this smaller model costs over $100 even on sale, so this deal's kind of a no-brainer.
Why do I need this? 🤔
One Yahoo editor, Nicole Sforza, actually tested the Cosori TurboBlaze, saying, "It couldn’t be easier to use," and that she relies on it "nonstop for quick kid meals" as well as family dinners. (Check out our full roundup of the best air fryers for more.)
Its most prominent feature is its "Advanced TurboBlaze Technology," which promises ultra-crispy textures and "lightning-fast cooking" so you can have dinner on the table, pronto. Plus, it's user-friendly: Choose from one-touch modes like Preheat, Reheat, Dry, Bake, Proof, Warm, Air Fry, Roast, Broil and Frozen. Aside from that, you can choose your time and temperature and be on your way to crunch town.
Need a little recipe inspo? This cooker even has a dedicated app containing over 100 meal ideas, including nutrition information. And, according to the brand, you can make your favorite fried foods with up to 95% less oil than traditional methods. When it's time to clean, the nonstick basket can go right in the dishwasher, though it's slick enough that you could quickly wipe it down by hand as well.
What reviewers say 💬
More than 5,400 Amazon customers are contentedly crunching away with the Cosori TurboBlaze.
Pros 👍
"I have had several air fryers that I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on and this one is my absolute favorite one of all!" gushed one satisfied shopper. "It does not smoke or smell. It’s so quiet too ... and you don’t have to use much oil."
"So glad I chose this air fryer, since it is everything and more to making cooking easier," raved another. "[I've] made steak, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers, fish, baked fruit tarts and biscuits. Definitely a game changer — everything came out delicious. Perfect for those hot summer days — keeps the kitchen cool. Easy cleanup — [the] nonstick plate makes it easy."
"I have used it for cooking several things [over] the past two weeks," said a third. "What I can say so far is that it’s saving me an enormous amount of time. ... We don’t have a ton of counter space in our kitchen, so I am loving the small size of this machine. It is aesthetically pleasing to look at and super user-friendly too."
Cons 👎
"The only thing I don’t love is that it doesn’t remember the last temperature it was set at," admitted a generally pleased user. "If it finishes baking, you need to enter the temperature again if it needs more time. Otherwise, this thing is beautiful."
This final fan added ... not so much a criticism as a caveat: "Things cook much faster than in other air fryers. Until you have used this unit a few times, it is easy to overcook things." That said, they summed up, "My opinion is that this is the best air fryer on the market today."
You've heard of Meatless Mondays and Taco Tuesdays — maybe Fry-day Fridays will become your next family tradition.
Oh, and this CliffsNotes-esque air-frying cheat sheet makes a handy add-on:
This popular booklet contains instructions for cooking over 120 types of foods in your air fryer. Stick it right on the fridge thanks to the magnet on the back.
One five-star fan, who called it a "godsend," wrote: "Nothing worse than overcooking meat or fish because you guessed wrong on the timing and/or heat settings. I've referred to this for several things now and every time, the food came out restaurant-perfect!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
Bissell CrossWave OmniForce Wet Dry Vacuum$230$380Save $150 | Lowest price ever
Home
Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, Pack of 6$13$20Save $7
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen$15$39Save $24 with coupon
Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack$15$42Save $27 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved
Yankee Candle, Autumn Wreath-Scented$17$31Save $14
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack$22$70Save $48
Bigcow Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment$25$36Save $11 with coupon
Saker Mini Chain Saw$29$52Save $23 with Prime and coupon | Lowest price ever
Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber$40$70Save $30 | Editor-approved
Leapul Leaf Blower$72$140Save $68 with coupon
Sperax Walking Pad$130$330Save $200 with Prime and coupon
Kitchen
Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack$7$13Save $6 with coupon
Copco 3-Tier Spice Organizer$10$33Save $23
Kingstone 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4$20$30Save $10 with Prime | Lowest price ever
KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set$25$50Save $25
Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch$30$45Save $15 | Editor-approved
JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces$39$70Save $31
Carote 14-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$70$100Save $30 with Prime