This universally flattering Clinique lipstick sells out fast — it's down to $21

A staple since the 1980s, it's constantly selling out thanks to its moisturizing formula and chameleon-like hue.

Plenty of beauty products can claim icon status, but none are quite as beloved as Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Since the hyper-moisturizing lipstick first hit the market in 1989, beauty lovers of all ages have been scooping it up — so much so that it always sells out. However, not only is the longtime sensation in stock right now, you can snatch it up on sale — it's down to $21, from $25. It'd make the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty maven in your life!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

We're not gonna lie: Clinique Almost Lipstick is definitely on the pricier side, so when we heard that it's marked down, our ears perked up. It's also constantly selling out at every retailer, even when it's not on sale, so we suggest grabbing it while you can.

Why do I need this? 🤔

While the feel of this lipstick is great (more on that later), it's the color that makes it shine — literally. Black Honey is a deep berry shade that suits, well, everyone. No matter your skin tone, eye color, hair color or age, you can't go wrong, which is why it sells out over and over again.

Even though the shade looks on first glance like something Wednesday Addams might wear, the rich hue goes on sheer. Blue, red and yellow pigments mix into a creamy base that melts into lips, playing up their natural color. Think of it like watercolors but for makeup.

One coat adds a little oomph to your natural lip color, or you can swipe on a few coats for a richer berry tint. It's this makeup magic that made Black Honey so popular in the first place.

When it comes to texture, Almost Lipstick is exactly that — the emollient-rich formula feels more like a nourishing lip balm. It's moist, glossy without being too glossy, and light enough to feel like you're not wearing anything.

See what we mean? The shade is absolutely gorgeous on everyone. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon shoppers agree with Black Honey's beauty icon status. It's amassed more than 5,500 five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"The color just seems to accent my lips in a positive way, with just the right amount of color," said one fan. "I do add some clear lip gloss over top of it, because I like a bit more shine, but that's a personal preference. It looks very dark in the tube, but it is not that way on my lips. I'm pretty amazed, quite honestly. It truly is as advertised. I will buy it again without hesitation."

"I've never spent $20-plus on just lipstick ever, but I took the plunge and it doesn't disappoint," wrote a Black Honey-loving convert, who may want to know about this deal. "It's sexy! I can't describe it, but it's a gorgeous color. It glides on smoothly and stays on for many hours. Just buy it, you won't be sorry."

"I was skeptical when this lipstick went viral — but I ordered it anyway after thinking about it for months," said a third fan. "I am so happy I purchased this. It's subtle enough that I can wear it to work without feeling overdone, but still feel like I have a darker, moodier color on."

Not fully convinced? Check out this final five-star review: "I am a 60-year-old woman with a light complexion, so when a much younger friend recommended this product to me I was a bit concerned, especially after seeing how dark the color looked. However, her knowledge of Clinique's products convinced me to give this product a try and I’m so glad I did! This is my new 'go-to' lip color when I'm looking for something light to wear on my lips."

Cons 👎

While shoppers cannot stop raving about the chameleon-like color, reviewers do note that you need to be careful in warmer weather. "It doesn't do well with heat," explains this customer. "If you wear it at the beach or an outdoor summer wedding it does that 'gather at the corner and edges of your mouth' thing."

Some shoppers also said they were looking for a lip color that's more pigmented. "Unfortunately, the results were too light for me," explained one reviewer — but they do have a fix! "I still use it and put a deeper color over it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Isotoner Mya Microsuede Gloves $15 $44 Save $29 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $20 $48 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $38 $75 Save $37 See at Amazon

Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $43 $150 Save $107 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage $75 $120 Save $45 See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $88 $150 Save $62 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $17 $20 Save $3 with Prime See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush $30 $50 Save $20 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon