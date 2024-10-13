This 'very flattering vest' is 'perfect for fall' and it's on sale for as low as $16

This cozy number is perfect for the layering season. Thanks to double discounts, you can grab it for up to 65% off.

Mornings are a bit chillier and the sun is going down earlier — this time of year, we need an extra layer when we walk out the door. But if you have to add extra clothes, you want it to be stylish and not bulky, For that, may we suggest the Lomon Sherpa Vest? Right now, Amazon is offering it up for as little as $16, down from $46, thanks to double discounts.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Ready to get your cozy on? This is the lowest price we've seen for this vest since snow was on the ground.

Why do I need this? 🧐

As far as vests go, the Lomon Sherpa Vest is a good-looking outer or inner layer. Heavy on soft and light on bulk, it gives you just the right amount of protection from fall breezes and winter chills. Under a jacket or over a sweater, the insulating fleece (both inside and out) not only keeps you cozy, it also adds that extra layer of sass to zhuzh up your casual outfits. It also has pockets and a high neck that peeks out from under a coat collar while keeping you warm without having to reach for a scarf.

The layering season is calling for this cozy number. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,300 shoppers are already cozied up in this vest.

Pros 👍

"This is a very flattering vest," shared a five-star fan. "It fits true to size and I am able to zip it up without it becoming form-fitting (which is a first for me). Perfect for fall! Love it so much that I am thinking about buying it in another color."

"This is SO cozy and cute," another rave reviewer wrote. "It's roomy enough and has some stretch to it. The inside and outside pockets are roomy and are made with the same fluff material as the rest of the vest. The zipper works smoothly. There have been a few tiny bits of shedding but nothing a little shake won't fix. I may order one of the other colors as this has become a favorite."

"This sherpa vest is incredibly soft and comfortable yet still very stylish and flattering," gushed another fan. "It provides a nice outer layer of warmth without being bulky or intrusive."

Cons 👎

"It has a metal zipper which sometimes is a little difficult," wrote one shopper. "A nylon one would have been better. But, not important enough to not love it!"

Another shopper wrote: "When I first got it the zipper was a bit sticky, but that was easily remedied with a little soap."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

