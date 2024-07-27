This wallet has over 40,000 five-star ratings and it's down to just $9 at Amazon

If you've been carrying around a thick and bulky wallet that's seen better days, you're not alone. But, we're here to hold your hand and tell you lovingly that it's time for an upgrade. In fact, we've found a fantastic replacement for that weighty wad that also happens to make a practical present for any occasion. Enter the No. 1 bestselling Travelambo Slim Wallet, which is down to $9 (from $13) at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

On sale starting at $9 (for Prime members — $10 for non-Prime members), this popular wallet exudes high-quality style at a low, low price. Honestly, it's so affordable right now, we wouldn't be surprised if you stocked up on multiple colors for your spouse, brother(s), dad and just about anyone else in your life!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Each wallet is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it's equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep credit card and ID information safe. Choose from 31 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to fun brights. (Prices vary by color.)

It's also slim enough to fit easily in your front or back pocket without bulging out and has four card slots, an ID card window and a center opening for folded bills.

There's nothing like a simplified life and streamlined posterior. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Some reviewers went as far as to say that it's the "best wallet ever." Why? Because it only carries the essentials, but looks super stylish while doing so.

Pros 👍

"Finally switched my wallet from the back pocket to my front pocket and this little wallet is perfect!" shared one five-star reviewer. "Slim and sleek, holds just what I need and fits nicely in my front pocket. No more butt-cheek pain from sitting on my old 3-fold wallet."

"Sleek, good quality and nicely priced!" said a happy customer. "I bought this for hubby as he doesn’t have a ton of stuff in his wallet and his back pocket looked so bulky! He loves it! Has his cards and cash in there —the things he needs. I liked it so much, I bought one too for my small purse. All I need is my cards and some cash. I mean, does anyone carry a checkbook anymore?”

Take it from this dude: "If you are worried that it might not last long, don't worry about it. Just looked through my old order history to find one of these to give as a gift and found that I purchased mine ... over five years ago. I've never had a wallet last that long. Still going strong. Still looks great. No stitching coming loose or finish flaking off. I bought this when I was wanting to go from a back pocket to a front pocket and I am extremely happy that I did it."

Cons 👎

"The only thing I didn’t like was how stiff it is when brand new. So I emptied it out and got the leather wet, then let it dry. That seemed to soften it up a bit," one shopper wrote.

Another reviewer mentioned that the cash compartment is on the smaller side. "You can maybe stick 15 folded bills in the center pocket. And they must be folded, they won’t fit any other way," they wrote. So, it might not be the best pick if you like to have plenty of bills on hand (or maybe, it'll force you to keep things light).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Bold Uniq Purple Toning Shampoo & Conditioner Set $36 $45 Save $9 with code Copied! Code: 20BOLDUNIQ20 Copied! Code: 20BOLDUNIQ20 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $50 $200 Save $150 with Prime See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $19 Save $10 See at Amazon

Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon