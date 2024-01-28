Helvin: 'I’ve always just taken it for granted that it doesn’t matter how old I am. I’m always going to feel sexy and sensual in my own skin'

Marie Helvin says she feels incredibly lucky that her breast cancer was detected early, in September 2022, at stage 1 (she found the lump herself, while doing her floor exercises). She did not end up having to go through chemotherapy or radiotherapy. She was alert to her own body, and is now motivated to be open with her story, to remind other women to be aware of changes in their breasts. “This is why it’s so important for me to talk about it,” she says. “I thought I was the healthiest person I know – then I found a lump.”

The septuagenarian supermodel, who first found fame in the late 1960s, had just received her diagnosis when she was first approached by the lingerie brand Bluebella to star in an advertising campaign. “Nobody knew about [my diagnosis] because I hadn’t made an announcement…‘Announcement’ sounds ridiculous, but you know, I hadn’t told the press,” explains Helvin. She needed time to consider such a request. “And they waited a whole year for me,” she says, with a note of quiet amazement.

Marie Helvin in the Valentine's 2024 campaign for lingerie label Bluebella - Bluebella

It was worth the wait – the brand’s Valentine’s 2024 campaign, released last week, shows 71-year-old Helvin looking like a veritable goddess, modelling a line-up of sumptuously embroidered, teasingly sheer lingerie pieces. It’s all supremely sexy, with a touch of Baz Luhrmann-esque knowing theatricality (Bluebella, founded by Oxford PPE graduate Emily Bendell in 2005, prides itself on being both fashion-forward and empowering).

Helvin looks like 'a veritable goddess' in the campaign, writes Bailey - Bluebella

But what makes the images so potent and thrilling is the vision of confidence that Helvin embodies, both in her expression and her poses. Shot just a year after she underwent a mastectomy, she appears as a groundbreaking beacon of hope and female resilience.

“For people who think, ‘Oh they’ve hired her because of the breast cancer and it makes a good story’; that wasn’t the case, at all,” clarifies Helvin. “It was a really nice feeling that they really wanted me. It was something to look forward to…because when you are in the midst of breast cancer recovery, you think, ‘When am I ever going to feel better? Am I ever going to look okay? And will I ever get another job?’”

Story continues

The campaign was shot just a year after she underwent a masectomy - Bluebella

Helvin and I are speaking over the phone on a chilly late January afternoon. She has just arrived home to her flat in Nine Elms after a long day of shooting, but if she’s fatigued in any way it’s impossible to tell from the vibrancy in her voice.

So, how does it feel to still be in demand by fashion and lingerie brands as a 71-year-old? She considers the question for a moment. “I’ve always just taken it for granted that it doesn’t matter how old I am. I’m always going to feel sexy and sensual in my own skin. It’s something that I just never thought will disappear or die as I get older. I took it as a matter of fact.”

Helvin first found fame in the late 1960s - Tony Moussoulides/Getty

Her age-positive mindset is something she attributes to her mother (who was herself diagnosed with breast cancer in her 60s, but survived into her mid 80s). “My mom was such a glamorous lady, she says. “Up until she died she was wearing false eyelashes and dying her hair…I’ve always seen her as an example of a woman who was very sensual and sexual.”

Born in Tokyo to a Japanese translator mother and American GI father, Helvin was brought up in Hawaii. Her modelling career began at 15, when she was signed to be the face of Japanese cosmetics brand Kanebo. She first came to London in the early 70s with Kansai Yamamoto (the late “Tokyo Pop” designer genius responsible for some of David Bowie’s wildest stage looks) to do his fashion show.

Kansai Yamamoto and Helvin in 1971 - Roger Jackson/Getty

“Kansai didn’t want us to walk, he wanted us to skip, run, jump,” she says. “His fashion was about exuberance,” Helvin recalls joyfully. While she was in town, she also shot covers for Harper’s & Queen and Vogue, though, as it turned out, only the former was published as a cover, as Yamamoto had dressed her in the same outfit, with identikit makeup, for each shoot.

“We didn’t really know how big magazines work,” she groans. That little misstep didn’t stop a British agent writing to Helvin when she was back in Tokyo, enclosing a three month work permit. That was the deal for models at the time – necessitating much to-ing and fro-ing to Milan, Paris and the like. In Paris she worked closely with a young Yves Saint Laurent, walking for him in salon shows that were so intimate “that the people watching you could touch your clothes”.

Helving and David Bailey in 1977 - Ben Martin/Getty

She also began working regularly with British Vogue. “I was one of Grace Coddington’s favourite models, shooting with the greats. Arthur Elgort, Alex Chatelin, Eric Bowman, Clive Arrowsmith, I mean, everyone but Bailey,” she says, laughing. Of course, she went on to fall in love and marry the celebrated East London snapper, David Bailey, who inspired the film Blow-Up. She recalls her first encounter with the famously gruff photographer at Vogue House.

“Bailey was sitting on the floor and I brought him my portfolio…he was flipping through it and he said, ‘Yeah, I know you. You’re pretty good. These pictures are pretty good.’ And that was it. I was absolutely petrified!” Soon she was working with him “every single week. And then from every single week, it was twice a week, three times a week, four times a week.” She asks me if I recall the 1974 cover of Vogue, where she is pictured reclining on black satin bed sheets. “That was Bailey’s bed,” she laughs. “I guess you understand the story, what he was hinting at. From there my relationship with him started to change.”

Helvin and Bailey were married from 1975 to 1985 - Ben Martin/Getty

The then-married couple in front of their London home in 1977 - Ben Martin/Getty

Though long divorced (Helvin and Bailey were married from 1975 to 1985; the photographer has been married to his fourth wife Catherine Dyer since 1986), the pair are still very much in touch. “I just worked with him before Christmas. We did a shoot for Katie Grand,” says Helvin. The British photography icon, who is 86, is much frailer these days and shoots sitting down. “He’s still funny. He’s still witty. The only difference is I think he’s turned a bit sweeter in his old age,” she says, wryly. “I love seeing him, I mean we didn’t see each other during Covid, but he was constantly calling to make sure I was okay.

“He was – and still is – a very important person in my life. I love him dearly, I truly do.”

'He’s still funny. He’s still witty. The only difference is I think he’s turned a bit sweeter in his old age,' says Helvin of Bailey - Ben Martin/Getty

Helvin and Bailey with Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall - Terry Fincher/Getty

Jerry Hall and Helvin in 1990 - Dave Benett/Getty

In terms of her own modelling career longevity, she says she takes none of it for granted. Indeed, her modelling résumé falls into two distinct periods, with a near 10-year gap in the middle. “In my 40s there just wasn’t any work. It really slowed down, it just seemed pointless to have an agent.” But if older models were erased from fashion in the 90s, Marie did not go away. She spent nearly a decade in television, presenting inter alia Frocks on the Box with Muriel Gray and travelling to India for the BBC. She was an early mover into the wellness space (not that anyone called it that back then).

She wrote a book, Bodypure, about how to detox, and designed her own clothing range: “I did that for six or seven years. We specialised in bodywear, what’s called athleisure today,” she says. Then in the early 2000s, something shifted: Helvin was invited to do a couple of cover stories about turning 50.

“And then it just started exploding; all of a sudden, I was in demand again.” She notes that this was around the same time that Marks & Spencer started working with Twiggy, “and that caused a big, big sensation.”. The 50-plus woman was back in the fashion frame.

'She was an early mover into the wellness space,' writes Bailey - Paul Harris/Getty

Today, away from the camera, she says still loves dressing up, although it’s more of a summer pursuit. “I don’t really have much of a social life during the winter months,” she says. Her winter “uniform” is something she has down to a T: flared Joseph grosgrain trousers with an elasticated waist – “they’re so comfortable and so chic” – and a nice cashmere sweater. Summer is her season for sartorial splurging. “I have a very well-stocked, very beautiful wardrobe of summer dresses and you know stuff is arriving from Matches and Net-A-Porter,” says Helvin. Her favourite brands include Zimmermann and Three Graces. “And I love Norma Kamali. I’m still into that bodycon look,” she says.

As a mere glance at Helvin’s beautifully toned abs will attest, she is in fantastic shape. She is an avid gym goer, although she has had to change her routine since her surgery – she had two lymph nodes removed along with her breast, which means she has to be vigilant about the risks of lymphedema. “I cannot lift the weights I once lifted, because I don’t have the upper body strength I once had,” she says.

Despite adjusting her routine since her surgery, Helvin (pictured here in 1995) is an avid gym goer - John Stoddart/Getty

“Now I go for 40 minutes four times a week and I don’t use the heavy lifting machines, I focus more on cardio.” Every evening “without fail” she focuses on floor exercises; three times a week her routine includes an eye-watering 130 ab crunches. “That’s what gives me my torso, my six pack – well, my version of a six pack.” She explains that the mega crunch count is by way of compensation for the machine exercises she can no longer do.

As for diet? “I’ve not eaten any red meat for over 50 years,” she says. She does, however, eat fish – her favourite is Alaskan Sockeye wild salmon – and she also practises intermittent fasting. “I find it helps regulate post-menopausal weight gain,” she says. If Helvin is not going out in the evening, she tries to eat nothing after 5pm, but she will have an apple or an orange if hunger pangs strike.

She gave up alcohol when she was 60 because she thought “it was about time”. She confesses that sugar is the one irresistible temptress that still has a grip, particularly gummy bears and licorice. After reading a piece about how dark chocolate is “really good for you”, she stocked up on the treat; “I’m so embarrassed, there must be about 10 bars of Lindt chocolate in my kitchen,” she admits, laughing.

Helvin: 'Inner strength makes me feel happy when I wake up in the morning' - Bluebella

Conversation circles back to her still very recent experience of cancer treatment. She says she feels incredibly lucky that her breast cancer was detected early. She is also careful to acknowledge that all women’s experiences of breast cancer are different, as she shares that in her case, the actual mastectomy was, in the scheme of things, “the easy part, very little pain, which I found extraordinary. The most painful part of the whole experience was the biopsy. They gave me several shots of anaesthetic, but boy they sure didn’t work, I was howling.”

She is delighted with the results of her breast reconstruction. “It’s amazing how it looks, how it feels…they can do fantastic things today. I mean it’s not perfect,” she says. “I don’t have cleavage on one side, I now travel with a ‘chicken fillet’ to all my photoshoots.” What she is finding less easy to come to terms with is the hormone therapy that has been prescribed as part of her treatment – after struggling with the side effects of anastrozole, she is now trying tamoxifen.

Her candour and courage is so inspirational. I’m curious to know whether she currently has a partner, or whether she has navigated this momentous life journey alone? “I’m very single. And I’m not really interested at the moment. Maybe later when the healing process has really kicked in; I might think about it then. But at the moment I’m not interested, I am more interested in my progress,” says Helvin.

In the meantime she is keen not to be seen as a victim. “It’s not a sad story,” she says. “Inner strength makes me feel happy when I wake up in the morning. It makes me jump out of bed because I’m excited about what’s going to happen.”