Thousands of bikers celebrate life of Dave Myers
Thousands of motorcyclists are riding from London to Cumbria, to celebrate the life of Hairy Biker Dave Myers.
The TV chef died in February, at the age of 66, after he was diagnosed with cancer.
Dave Day is a remembrance procession with up to 20,000 expected to join the cavalcade to Myer's coastal home town of Barrow-in-Furness.
As the bikers set off from London, his TV fellow Hairy Biker Si King described it as "amazing" and a "celebration of the best friend that I've lost".
Many of those gathered at the Ace Cafe in north London were wearing Hawaiian shirts, and King added: "Everybody's got that lovely Dave sartorial elegance about them, ie dodgy shirt.
"Some of them have had them specially printed, it's remarkable."
He added: "You never know how these things are going to impact you, you know, it is a celebration of Dave's life.
"That's why we're here, because he was so irritatingly positive all of the time. And we love him and that's why we're here."
Myers' widow, Lili, said: "We have people coming from all over the country. We have people coming from Texas, from Malaysia, from all over Europe.
"Oh, it's endearing. It just helps me go through my process of grief because it just makes me feel that I'm not on my own with all this.
Just watched some of the riders at Amersham. What a wonderful event! #DaveDay pic.twitter.com/GtONog7QQE
— Joanne Arnold (@thebeach21) June 8, 2024
Dave Day organiser Jason Woodcock said the idea arose at Myers' funeral, for which Lili had asked him to "get a couple of bikes together".
"They got to the funeral, had a few beers as you would do, and then the idea came up during the conversation of let's do a memorial ride."
Later on Saturday, celebrations will centre around Barrow Town Hall with performances, stalls by local vendors who have worked with the Hairy Bikers on various projects and a service of remembrance.
The event will also raise money for NSPCC Childline and The Institute of Cancer Research, with donations being split evenly between the two charities, organisers said.
In an online video ahead of the event, Si King, said: "Be safe and be courteous to one another and we’ll have a smashing day."
More bikers are set to join the procession as it makes its way north.
In the run up to the day, staff and students from Greengate Junior School in Barrow dressed up as Myers.
Those who took part sported fake beards and moustaches, as wells as a waistcoat similar to the one the chef wore.
Dylan, 10, said the moustache felt itchy, while teacher Stephen Leigh said Myers was a Barrovian treasure.
"Any sort of focus on the positives of Barrow is really, really good. And it's a marvellous place," he added.
People are travelling from all over the world to take part in the event.
Dawn Mayers, who is originally from Fleetwood near Blackpool, lives in Malaysia for the most of the year.
She decided to come back to the UK especially for the celebration.
"Dave died when we were in Malaysia, so we decided to light a candle for him at a local Buddhist temple.
"We've watched every episode [of the Hairy Bikers], we have every cookbook," she said.
Ms Mayers arrived in Barrow on Friday and said the atmosphere was electric.
Keni Carrington, 70, travelled from France on Friday and is riding the entire route to Barrow from the Ace Cafe.
Ms Carrington's husband of 35 years, Chris, who was also a biker, passed away last June following a cancer diagnosis.
"Chris was my soulmate and he would love to have done this ride for Dave Myers," she said.
Meanwhile riders struggling for somewhere to stay were helped out by local residents offering their spare rooms, caravans, and even their backyards.
Tim Walker offered up his garden in Askam-in-Furness for people to camp out in.
"We thought, well, we've got plenty of room [in the garden]. Got some tents and some spare rooms," he said.
Mr Walker and his wife are also planning to serve breakfast to their eight guests.
He did not want people to pay to stay on his property and asked people to "put a donation in the bucket" instead.
Barrow Town councillor Dani Petrova said of Myers: "He was just a normal guy from Barrow doing us all proud.
She added she was "absolutely gobsmacked" at the reaction to Dave Day.
"The people of Barrow are what makes Barrow beautiful and Dave was one of us."
Road users have been warned of heavy traffic as three major events take place across Cumbria.
In addition to Dave Day, Appleby Horse Fair is taking place and Windermere is playing host to the Great North Swim.
Cumbria Police and National Highways have advised drivers to plan extra time for their journeys.
