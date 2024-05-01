Thousands rise early for May Morning celebrations

The Oxford tradition attracts thousands to the city centre at daybreak [BBC]

Over 14,000 people have gathered in Oxford to celebrate May Morning.

Crowds lined the High Street and Magdalen Bridge from 06:00 BST to hear the bells ring and a Latin hymn sung by the college choir from the top of Magdalen College tower.

Morris dancing, folk singing and tree costumes are all part of the celebrations which date back over 500 years.

The festivities see roads close in the city centre from 02:00 - 09:00.

Morris dancers greeted the sunrise in the city to mark the start of summer [BBC]

