Three things with Michael Klim: ‘If times get really tough, I can always sell my Olympic medals’

Swimmer Michael Klim: ‘Sport has given me so much and taught me a lot. It’s shaped me as a person’

Like many of us, Michael Klim spent much of the past month tuning into the Paris Olympics. Unlike most viewers, however, the two-time gold medallist could relate to how the athletes on screen were feeling.

“There’s some great moments where there’s just complete adulation and joy, and it’s a euphoric sensation. But then there’s times where things didn’t go to plan,” says Klim. “There can be a lot of heartache and hard emotions to deal with. I’ve gone to the Olympics on a couple of occasions being the favourite and either missed the final or missed the medal. It is a place where you can’t hide – in front of cameras.”

The swim star, now 47-years-old, has spent a lot of time lately reflecting on his sporting career. His new memoir, titled Klim, offers a deep dive into his life, from his years as an athlete through to his more recent diagnosis with the autoimmune disorder chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, which has affected movement in his legs.

Two decades on, Klim still counts his gold medals as his most prized possession. Here, the freestyle swimmer tells us about those prized Sydney 2000 souvenirs and shares the story of two other important personal belongings.

What I’d save from my house in a fire

This one is pretty obvious at this time of the year: it would have to be my Olympic medals. They symbolise an amazing period in my life. That whole time in Sydney was phenomenal. But they also represent the journey of my athletic career. Sport has given me so much and taught me a lot. It’s shaped me as a person. And those medals gave me opportunities in life after sport.

I’m kind of cheating picking these, because I don’t actually keep them in my house – I live in Bali now and moving overseas has forced me to become less attached to my stuff. Instead, they’re on display at the Australian Institute of Sport. I spent over eight years training for the Sydney Games there and I pretty much owe my senior swimming career to that place, so keeping them there felt right. Plus they’re less likely to go missing there – or at least, if they do, it’s not my fault. But if times get really tough, I can always sell them.

My most useful object

My AFO, which stands for ankle foot orthosis. It’s an orthotic for my leg.

With my condition, I’ve lost a fair bit of muscle functionality from the knees down. My calf muscles have basically disappeared, which can cause me to trip up or have an uncomfortable, awkward little walk. The AFO helps correct that.

There’s many different types of AFO and I’ve found this one through a lot of trial and error. It has really transformed my life and my functionality. Without it, I was struggling to walk around and to go out in public.

It’s probably not the most sexy, exciting choice. But it is a life-enabling object that I can’t live without at the moment.

The item I most regret losing

An Omega Seamaster, which is a famous watch. I was gifted it after winning the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne by a friend who was also the head of the company at the time. It was a limited-edition watch and I really cherished it. I didn’t really wear it a lot but it was more a memento of a time in my life.

But through my travels and relocation overseas, it’s gone missing – either someone pocketed it or I’ve lost it. My bad.

• Klim by Michael Klim is out 28 August ($34.99, Hachette Australia).