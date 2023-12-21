How to throw the chicest NYE party ever according to a tablescaping expert

Dani Tucker's NYE tablescape

Nothing beats a party at home for New Year's Eve. It saves money, the pain of trying to hail a taxi post-midnight and allows the creative freedom to conjure up the most epic celebrations.

But, as with organising any kind of event, hosting a NYE soiree that impresses your guests but keeps your stress levels at an acceptable rate heading into 2024, can be quite the task.

You may also like

Where to start with a theme? or colourway? how to keep guests entertained?

Dani Tucker has all the answers. She is the founder of The Social Kitchen - a brand that, alongside selling its own chic homeware pieces, offers creative styling, tableware hire, prop hire and more. She gave Hello! Fashion the coolest, creative theme ideas (including the chicest Taylor Swift tablescape ), plus top tips for entertaining.

How to throw the chicest NYE party according to an expert:



What are some unique and chic themes for a New Year's Eve party?

Pancakes & Pyjamas: A Midnight Feast

Ask your guests to come in their chic pyjamas and to jazz it up with their sparkly jewels. Serve your favourite breakfast foods like pastries, pancakes and chocolate strawberries. Decorate with alarm clocks and teddy bears.

Colourway: Soft colours

Promises & Prosecco: Ringing in the Resolutions

Create a Prosecco Bar with different types of Prosecco, champagne flutes, and a variety of mixes like fruit purees, berries, and herbs. Decorate the bar with twinkling lights.

Create a space where guests can write their resolutions on cards and hang them up. Decorate this area with balloons and a banner that say ‘Promises for the New Year’

Colourway: Pink and Gold

Dani Tucker's NYE tablescape

Bubbles & Bliss: A Champagne Sparkles New Year's Eve

Create a focal point with a champagne tower. Decorate the glass stems with bows. This can be both decorative and functional as guests can help themselves to a glass of champagne.

Story continues

Sprinkle some glitter and sequins to the table for extra sparkle. Cut up a tassel curtain into small bunches and add to the table to catch the light and add texture.

Colourway: Silver, gold and sparkle

Tie ribbons at the base of candlesticks

Swiftly into the New Year: A Taylor Eras Celebration

Ask your friends to dress in a style from their favourite Taylor Swift era.

Divide your party space into different zones or dress each table representing a specific Taylor Swift era, like the country charm of her debut, the retro style of "1989," the edgy look of "Reputation," and the indie-folk aesthetic of "Folklore" and "Evermore."

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of 'The Eras Tour' (Getty Images)

Colourway: Fearless Era: Golden and caramel tones, reflecting the youthful and fearless spirit of this era.

How can lighting be used to enhance the mood of a NYE party?

Adding lots of tea lights to any theme would add to the ambience and make it all sparkle. Dim your room lighting too.

One of Dani's winter tablescapes

What are some personalised touches that can make a NYE party feel more special and memorable?

Thank You Notes: After the party, give your friends a thank you note, mentioning a memorable moment you shared with each of them during the past year.

How can you keep guests engaged and entertained, from the start of the party leading up to the midnight countdown?

Keep it really simple by having as much as you can done in advance and allow your friends to help themselves so you can also really enjoy yourself!